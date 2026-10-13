Bryan Cranston Mourns RJ Mitte; 'Breaking Bad' Father Says Of On-Air Offspring: 'I Loved Him ...I'll Miss You. Son'

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Bryan Cranston is mourning the death of his Breaking Bad costar, RJ Mitte, as he pays an emotional tribute and shares his true feelings about the actor's tragic loss. "But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son," he wrote.

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Source: MEGA RJ Mitte, who portrayed Walter White Jr. on 'Breaking Bad,' died at 34 at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

Cranston shared the heartbreaking news of Mitte's death in an October 13 Instagram post. "I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died," he wrote. Mitte, who played Walter White Jr., died at 34 at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, October 12. Authorities in Cameron County said an autopsy would be performed in the coming days.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @BRYANCRANSTON/INSTAGRAM Bryan Cranston paid tribute to RJ Mitte, via Instagram post who played his son on 'Breaking Bad.'

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Bryan Cranston Remembers RJ Mitte's Early Days on 'Breaking Bad'

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston remembered RJ Mitte’s enthusiasm when he joined 'Breaking Bad' at just 14 years old.

Cranston recalled how young Mitte was when they began working together on the acclaimed series, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. "I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm," he wrote. "That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor," Cranston said. His character, White Jr., remained unaware for much of the series that his father, Werner Heisenberg (meth kingpin name), was a major methamphetamine dealer. He discovered the truth near the end of the final season in the emotional episode of "Ozymandias."

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Bryan Cranston Praises RJ Mitte's Advocacy Work

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston praised RJ Mitte for advocating for performers with disabilities.

Beyond acting, Mitte became an advocate for performers with disabilities and led a philanthropic organization that supported the disabled community. Cranston reflected on how his costar used his platform to make a difference. "He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community," he said. "All that promise and potential now is such a loss," he added.

Bryan Cranston Shares Heartbreak Over RJ Mitte's Death

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston and RJ Mitte reunited last with Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul at the 2024 SAG Awards.