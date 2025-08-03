COUPLES Brenda Song Goes Wild at Backstreet Boys Show While Macaulay Culkin Stays Cool as a Cucumber: Watch Source: @brendasong/Instagram; @okayyvegas; TikTok Brenda Song went all out at the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas show while Macaulay Culkin remained calm. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are just like us, enjoying a night out filled with nostalgic music and laughter. The couple attended the Backstreet Boys' Into the Millennium residency show at the Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday, July 26. In a fan video shared on TikTok on Monday, July 28, Song, 37, stole the spotlight as she danced with enthusiasm and sang along to "Everybody." Meanwhile, Culkin, 44, sat beside her, decidedly unmoved by the commotion.

Source: @okayyvegas/TikTok Macaulay Culkin relaxed as Brenda Song went full fangirl mode during the concert.

Text overlay on the viral clip humorously noted, "In case you were wondering, London Tipton is alive and thriving," referencing Song's iconic character from Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The video has racked up an impressive 2.5 million likes, with fans commenting on the delightful contrast between Song's animated behavior and her fiancé's calm demeanor. "When an extrovert and an introvert get married 🤣," one user cleverly remarked.

Another fan joked, "And her husband just sitting there like yeah, I should've stayed home alone 😅," a nod to Culkin's classic role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. A third person added, "I'm sure Mac is enjoying the concert but in his own way … Brenda looks like she's having a blast tho 🤣."

Source: Mega Fans joked about 'London Tipton marrying Richie Rich' in the viral TikTok clip.

More fans delighted in referencing another famous character played by Culkin. "The fact that London Tipton married Richie Rich," one wrote, while another declared, "London Tipton marrying Richie Rich will forever be iconic lol." Song shared her perspective of the night via Instagram on Tuesday, July 29, posting a clip of herself dancing to "The One." The video captures her glancing at the camera as she sings, accompanied by a few selfies with Culkin, a close-up of her shirt and clips of the band's performance. "Best night of my life. I 🤍 @backstreetboys. Thank you @culkamania for going above and beyond to make this night so special for me. I don't think he realized how real my fandom was. Easy to say—he does now. Haha," Song captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong) Source: @brendasong/Instagram Brenda Song had the time of her life at the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency concert.

Culkin also took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a snapshot of himself and Song posing with the Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, all decked out in white outfits. "Mack Street's Back, ALRIGHT!!! Hey y'all, remember the '90s?" he wrote. "Just went to the @backstreetboys at @thespere this Saturday and Brenda lost her s---. (She literally cried)." Culkin initially expressed being "mildly skeptical" about the show.

Source: @brendasong/Instagram Brenda Song thanked Macaulay Culkin for making the night 'the best of her life.'

"But boy howdy did they tear the place down. I was so very impressed. Five minutes into pilates I'm toast. I'm 45, but these men, who are my age, GO at it HARD for 90 minutes," he continued. "Nothing is wasted; they use every part of the buffalo. Top-to-bottom, head-to-toe, floor-to-ceiling, soup-to-nuts, beginning-to-end, it's incredible. They got it. They got it more than ever."

Source: Mega Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, both former child stars, started dating in 2017.