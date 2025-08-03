Brenda Song Goes Wild at Backstreet Boys Show While Macaulay Culkin Stays Cool as a Cucumber: Watch
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are just like us, enjoying a night out filled with nostalgic music and laughter.
The couple attended the Backstreet Boys' Into the Millennium residency show at the Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday, July 26.
In a fan video shared on TikTok on Monday, July 28, Song, 37, stole the spotlight as she danced with enthusiasm and sang along to "Everybody." Meanwhile, Culkin, 44, sat beside her, decidedly unmoved by the commotion.
Text overlay on the viral clip humorously noted, "In case you were wondering, London Tipton is alive and thriving," referencing Song's iconic character from Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
The video has racked up an impressive 2.5 million likes, with fans commenting on the delightful contrast between Song's animated behavior and her fiancé's calm demeanor.
"When an extrovert and an introvert get married 🤣," one user cleverly remarked.
Another fan joked, "And her husband just sitting there like yeah, I should've stayed home alone 😅," a nod to Culkin's classic role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone.
A third person added, "I'm sure Mac is enjoying the concert but in his own way … Brenda looks like she's having a blast tho 🤣."
More fans delighted in referencing another famous character played by Culkin. "The fact that London Tipton married Richie Rich," one wrote, while another declared, "London Tipton marrying Richie Rich will forever be iconic lol."
Song shared her perspective of the night via Instagram on Tuesday, July 29, posting a clip of herself dancing to "The One." The video captures her glancing at the camera as she sings, accompanied by a few selfies with Culkin, a close-up of her shirt and clips of the band's performance.
"Best night of my life. I 🤍 @backstreetboys. Thank you @culkamania for going above and beyond to make this night so special for me. I don't think he realized how real my fandom was. Easy to say—he does now. Haha," Song captioned her post.
Culkin also took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a snapshot of himself and Song posing with the Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, all decked out in white outfits.
"Mack Street's Back, ALRIGHT!!! Hey y'all, remember the '90s?" he wrote. "Just went to the @backstreetboys at @thespere this Saturday and Brenda lost her s---. (She literally cried)."
Culkin initially expressed being "mildly skeptical" about the show.
"But boy howdy did they tear the place down. I was so very impressed. Five minutes into pilates I'm toast. I'm 45, but these men, who are my age, GO at it HARD for 90 minutes," he continued. "Nothing is wasted; they use every part of the buffalo. Top-to-bottom, head-to-toe, floor-to-ceiling, soup-to-nuts, beginning-to-end, it's incredible. They got it. They got it more than ever."
"Even if you're not a fan you have to see this; it'll win you over… in the Brenda kind of way," Culkin concluded. "P.S. Thanks @backstreetboys for making Brenda cry. I try every night and nothing seems to work."
Culkin and Song began dating in 2017 and welcomed their son Dakota in 2021. The couple got engaged in January 2022 and Kieran Culkin confirmed in March 2023 that the couple had quietly welcomed their second child.