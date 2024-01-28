OK Magazine
Kieran Culkin 'Kind of Regrets' Telling His Wife He Wants More Kids During Emmys Speech: 'It Just Flew Out of His Mouth'

Jan. 28 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Is baby No. 3 around the corner?

According to a source, Kieran Culkin did not intend to discuss his family planning after he won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama for his role in Succession.

Kieran Culkin shares two kids with Jazz Charton.

While giving his victory speech, Culkin asked his wife, Jazz Charton, for a third baby, much to her surprise and amusement.

After Culkin’s name was announced as the winner at the January 15 event, the celeb thanked his spouse of 11 years for their “two amazing kids," then blurting out, "And Jazz, I want more! You said maybe — if I win!”

According to the source, the father of Kinsey, 4, and Wilder, 2, has been hoping for another tot for quite some time.

“Kieran wants more kids and has been asking Jazz for a while now,” they explained, adding Culkin has “always wanted a big family like the one in which he was raised.”

Kieran Culkin won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in 'Succession.'

Following his remarks, the star told the press he and Charton had a friendly bet about expanding their brood if he won the Emmy. However, he admitted their deal wasn't a topic of discussion in the house “for months,” but after winning a Golden Globe earlier this month, he reminded Charton of the wager.

“So then she spent the whole week being nervous!” he added.

Despite this, Culkin reportedly did confess that the stage may have not been the best place to address the subject.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton tied the knot in 2013.

“Kieran kind of regrets saying that out loud,” the source spilled. “It just flew out of his mouth. But it got Jazz’s attention.”

Although it may have been bad timing, the two are planning to stick to their promise.

Emmy Awards
“They’re very happy and they’re going to start trying soon,” the insider continued. “Kieran loves fatherhood. Awards are nice too, but kids are the best.”

As OK! previously reported, Culkin’s comment about his clan was not the only way he had people at home laughing, as he and friend Pedro Pascal cooked up a joke during the star-studded night.

Kieran Culkin said he wants more kids during his Emmy speech.

After arriving at the awards in a sling, The Last of Us actor hilariously blamed his friend for his injury.

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder," Pascal explained to the viewers while presenting an award. "And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me."

The cameras then cut to the 41-year-old as he stared stone-faced into the lens before cracking a smile.

The public took to social media to share their reactions to the gag.

"Kieran’s face, I’m dying!!" one user penned, while another agreed, "Kieran held that gaze and didn't break character at all. Nicely done Kieran Culkin nicely done!!!!"

"Love their award season stage banter," a third added.

Star reported on the source's claims.

