Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin 'Aren’t Planning' a 'Huge' Wedding: 'There Will Be a Lot of Stars in Attendance'

The soon-to-be newlyweds live in a mansion in Toluca Lake, Calif., with their two sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2, who are "going to be a part of the ceremony."

The couple has been dating since 2017, and after nearly a decade, they are finally ready to make their forever romance official.

"They already live like they are married, but they do want to formalize things in front of all the family and friends, and now that Brenda has a break from her busy work schedule, she’s actually been able to start properly planning," the source said of the lovers, who got engaged back in January 2022.