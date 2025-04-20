Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin 'Aren’t Planning' a 'Huge' Wedding: 'There Will Be a Lot of Stars in Attendance'
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin won't be having an over-the-top celebration when they tie the knot.
A source close to the former child stars recently revealed they are planning to keep their wedding small and intimate, although several celebrity guests will still be in attendance.
"They aren’t planning anything huge, they want to keep it to less than 100 people, although that may be a little hard between all their family and friends," the insider told Life & Style.
The source also confirmed that big stars will be in attendance since the couple has so many celebrity friends. Among the rumored attendees will be Song's Running Point costar Kate Hudson with her kids and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and Macaulay’s brother Kieran Culkin with his older brothers, sisters and their children.
The soon-to-be newlyweds live in a mansion in Toluca Lake, Calif., with their two sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2, who are "going to be a part of the ceremony."
The couple has been dating since 2017, and after nearly a decade, they are finally ready to make their forever romance official.
"They already live like they are married, but they do want to formalize things in front of all the family and friends, and now that Brenda has a break from her busy work schedule, she’s actually been able to start properly planning," the source said of the lovers, who got engaged back in January 2022.
The wedding will reportedly be in Southern California — likely Santa Barbara — so local residents can travel easily to the venue. According to the insider, Macaulay and Brenda chose to not have any bridesmaids and groomsmen.
"They want to keep it more low-key and not have a big wedding party," the source explained.
In January, they even admitted they thought about eloping but ultimately decided their families would be upset.
"If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there," Brenda told Cosmopolitan, to which Macaulay added, "I wouldn’t even!"
The couple met in 2014 at Seth Green’s house after Seth and Brenda’s Fox sitcom, Dads, got canceled. Macaulay was staying at Seth’s house and tried to cheer her up, although she was not having it. It wasn’t until 2017, when the actors costarred in Seth’s Changeland that they started to have a "fling."
"I’d never felt this way before," Macaulay expressed. "I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean? I put it behind the armor though, behind that shield."