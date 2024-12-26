Inside Macaulay Culkin's Childhood Trauma: From His Relationship With His Recluse Father to Financial Struggles and More

Before fame, Macaulay Culkin and his family lived together in a tiny apartment in New York City. According to his brother Kieran Culkin, their childhood home was "barely suitable for a couple," let alone for a family-of-nine.

"It was just a hallway, and there were no separating doors, except for the bathroom, which didn't have a lock," Kieran described their place in his 2018 interview with Vanity Fair. "They raised seven kids in that apartment — for years. They just kept bringing babies home to this little space."

Their parents, Kit and Brentrup, ended up meeting a stage manager at Ensemble Studio Theater, and they were later introduced to casting director Billy Hopkins, who gave Macaulay his first role at 6 years old in the 1988 drama Rocket Gibraltar.

Reflecting on the family's humble beginnings, Billy told New York Magazine, "They were so poor I had to use my own money to make sure that he got to and from rehearsal. Macaulay would crawl under the bleachers at the theater to look for change that had fallen out of people's pockets."

Macaulay then appeared in Uncle Buck before his breakthrough appearance in Home Alone.