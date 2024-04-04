OK Magazine
Macaulay Culkin's Fiancée Brenda Song Shares Photo With His Goddaughter Paris Jackson for Her 26th Birthday: 'Love You So Much!'

Apr. 4 2024, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Paris Jackson was flooded with birthday tributes when she celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, April 3.

Among the well-wishers was godfather Macaulay Culkin's fiancé, Brenda Song, who posted on her Instagram Story for the special occasion.

Brenda Song paid tribute to Paris Jackson for her 26th birthday.

"Happy birthday @parisjackson. I miss you and our Parisian adventures," the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 36, captioned her upload. "Love you so much!"

The accompanying picture featured the two ladies smiling with their heads titled toward each other and touching.

Macaulay Culkin and the actress began dating in 2017.

Culkin and the model's dad, Michael Jackson, became friends in the early '90s. Though people were suspicious of their bond given the actor's young age at the time, the movie star insisted he was never molested by the singer.

Macaulay and Paris' friendship has stayed strong over the years, with the latter revealing the dad-of-two helped her prepare to audition for American Horror Stories.

"They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that. But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the AHS family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him," she spilled of how she first told the fellow AHS star about the role.

Jackson is Culkin's goddaughter.

"He said overdo it at certain points," Paris revealed of the advice he gave her. "Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical."

She wound up winning the part, noting that while on set, "I sent him a picture of my face covered in blood and then he sent me a picture of blood in his hair. It was cute."

Paris was also on hand when the Home Alone star, 43, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as was Brenda, who brought along their son, Dakota.

The former Disney Channel star teared up when Macaulay mentioned her in his speech.

The 'Home Alone' star has two kids with Song.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You're my champion," the Golden Globe nominee gushed. "You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family."

In December 2022, the couple secretly welcomed a second child.

