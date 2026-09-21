Brenda Song Says Motherhood 'Has Definitely Made Think About Fashion in a More Practical Way': 'I Look for Little Ways to Have Fun With a Look'

Article continues below advertisement

Brenda Song isn't afraid to change up her fashion game just because she's a mom to two boys, whom she shares with her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin. "Motherhood has definitely made me think about fashion in a more practical way, but I don’t want practical to be boring. In my head, I’d love to be a Mystical Muse with all the layered jewelry and accessories, and then mom brain kicks in, and I’m wondering what will get caught on a toy! So now I look for little ways to have fun with a look while still being able to keep up with my kids," the actress, 38, exclusively tells OK! while promoting her partnership with Marshalls for the Fall Fashion Field Guide.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BRENDASONG/INSTAGRAM Brenda Song reflected on how motherhood changed her style.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, the starlet, who stars in Netflix's hit series Running Point alongside Kate Hudson, is all about being "comfortable" so she's not thinking "about my outfit once I leave the house." "When something fits well, feels like me, and lets me focus on everything else I’m doing, that’s when I feel the most confident. I think that’s what personal style, and really the Field Guide, is about: finding what works for you and making it your own," she shares, adding she's "lucky" to work around "some very stylish women," including Hudson and Mindy Kaling, one of the creators of the show. "They both have such a clear style vision, but in completely unique ways. Being around them has reminded me that the best style isn’t about copying someone else — it's figuring out the details that make something feel like you," she notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BRENDASONG/INSTAGRAM The actress loves a 'great pair of jeans.'

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty also can't live without a "great pair of jeans." "I’m constantly running around, so I need pieces that are comfortable and easy but still make me feel put together. Great denim works with everything, and I’ve found some of my favorite everyday pairs at Marshalls," she says. "I’d describe my style as relaxed with a little polish. I want to be comfortable, but I also love one piece that makes an outfit feel intentional. Over the years I’ve stopped worrying so much about whether something fits into 'my style.' I’m much more open to pulling from different styles depending on what feels like me that day."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star shares two kids with Macaulay Culkin.

Article continues below advertisement

This year, Song teamed up with Marshalls for its Fall Fashion Field Guide, a shoppable edit full of high-quality finds for every style and budget. Song curated around five distinct fall aesthetics — Off-Duty Icon, Mystical Muse, Vibe Curator, Belle of the Fall, and Polished Powerhouse — so you don't have to choose just one look. "I’ve been a Marshalls girl my whole life, so partnering with a brand I've genuinely shopped and loved for years felt really full circle. What made me especially excited about the Fall Fashion Field Guide was the chance to help create something like this for the first time. Fall is my favorite season for fashion, and I loved the idea of giving people a fun way to explore different styles, trends and vibes they can experiment with as they refresh their wardrobes. What I've always loved about Marshalls is the pure joy I get from discovering the unexpected. To me, Marshalls is a place where great fashion feels accessible, and where you can step outside your comfort zone and try something new. The Fall Fashion Field Guide brings that idea to life by showing that fall style doesn’t have to be complicated, and you don’t have to spend a ton to get trendy, quality pieces," she says of the beloved brand.

Article continues below advertisement

She adds, "I hope people see it as inspiration, not a rulebook. You don’t have to completely reinvent your wardrobe or commit to one style. Maybe you try a new texture, a different silhouette, or a statement accessory. The Field Guide gives you so many different ways into fall style, with high-quality, on-trend pieces that you can mix into your wardrobe and make your own."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Anne-Marie Halovanic Brenda Song said she has always loved Marshalls.