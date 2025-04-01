Everything to Know So Far About the Death of Brett Gardner’s Son Miller

On March 23, Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the unexpected death of their youngest son, Miller.

"He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," the couple said in a statement shared to the New York Yankee's X account. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."

Brett and Jessica are also parents to their son Hunter, 16.

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency official Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia told NBC News the teen's body was found in a hotel room in the resort district of Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica.