Everything to Know So Far About the Death of Brett Gardner’s Son Miller
Brett Gardner's Son Died While on a Family Vacation
On March 23, Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the unexpected death of their youngest son, Miller.
"He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," the couple said in a statement shared to the New York Yankee's X account. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."
Brett and Jessica are also parents to their son Hunter, 16.
Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency official Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia told NBC News the teen's body was found in a hotel room in the resort district of Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica.
How Brett Gardner and Wife Jessica Reacted to Miller's Death
In the same statement posted on Yankees' X page, Brett and Jessica called Miller "a beloved son and brother" following his death.
"We cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," they wrote. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."
The couple added, "We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."
Brett and Jessica also asked the public to "respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."
The Resort Where Miller Gardner Died Also Released a Statement
In a statement, the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort expressed their grief following Miller's death.
"We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," the resort said. "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."
Miller Gardner's Preliminary Cause of Death Was Determined — But Was Eventually Ruled Out
The Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency official initially said Miller apparently died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food." The deceased teen — as well as Brett, Jessica and Hunter — reportedly experienced "severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea" after dining at a restaurant near the resort, per Daily Mail.
The outlet said the resort's on-site doctor provided the family with medication to manage the symptoms.
On the other hand, the hotel noted the Gardner family did not eat at any of the resort's restaurants for lunch or dinner. The Health Ministry also had an inspection on March 14 and gave the hotel a 98.5 score out of 100.
The officials later ruled out asphyxiation as the cause of death, stating "no macro-level abnormalities were observed in the respiratory tract upon inspection of the body."
The toxicology test and official autopsy are currently pending.
Miller Gardner Had No Vitals When Responders Arrived at the Resort
On March 26, Dr. Kevin Gannon revealed his team responded to Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort on March 21 and tried to resuscitate Miller before declaring him deceased.
"The emergency was for a patient who was a non-responsive 14 year old male. At the scene was a licensed physician, a nurse and an ambulance first response driver," said the doctor.
Upon their arrival at the scene, the medical professionals reportedly determined the patient had no vitals, so the team "performed advanced life support CPR for 30 minutes" before pronouncing him dead.
Dr. Kevin and his team called the authorities afterward.
Meanwhile, authorities are reportedly investigating whether the medication given to Miller played a role in his death and are also examining whether he had an existing bacterial infection before arriving in Costa Rica.
Why Miller Gardner's Toxicology Report Will Be Delayed
In an interview with Daily Mail published on March 26, official Juan Pablo explained why Miller's exact cause and manner of death will take some time to be determined.
"We're having a hike in homicides as these drug gangs battle for territory and every one of them needs an autopsy," he explained. "I can confirm that an autopsy has been carried out on Miller. But the full analysis and results, as in every one of them, will take at least two to three months due to these constant killings causing a backlog of cases. That's the reality."
The official confirmed there was no indication that recreational drugs or alcohol contributed to Miller's death.
Miller Gardner's Body Was Released to His Family
Costa Rican Judicial Investigations Police said Miller's body was released to his family on March 26 following his death at the age of 14, The New York Post reported. The investigation is still underway.