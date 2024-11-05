Brian Austin Green Doesn't 'Remember' First Drunken Hookup With 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Tori Spelling: 'Wait, What?'
Tori Spelling's first time being intimate with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green was one to remember — at least for the actress!
During the Tuesday, November 5, episode of the reality star "Misspelling" podcast, which saw Green return for his second week in a row, Spelling told a fairytale-like story about the duo hooking up for the first time at the Disneyland Hotel many years ago.
Recalling how Green and Spelling had been "fighting so much" during their day at the theme park, the Scream actress said they were in line for the Matterhorn when she asked her costar why they "always" argued.
"You said, 'Have you ever thought maybe I always fight with you because I love you? Then we started kissing. … Then you were like, 'Do you want to get out of here?’ And I was like, 'Yeah,'" Spelling remembered.
Green seemed completely surprised by the details Spelling shared, as he asked: "Wait, what? I love this story."
Agreeing it was "kind of epic" and "out of a John Hughes movie," Spelling further proved how clearly she could recall the day, noting she called their other costar Jennie Garth the next morning to gossip about what went down.
- Brian Austin Green Admits 'Everything' He Did Toward End of Megan Fox Marriage Was 'Annoying to Her' — Especially the Way He Chewed
- Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Great' as Dean McDermott Divorce Rumors Swirl, Brian Austin Green Reveals
- '#Factsisfacts': Brian Austin Green Slams Ex Vanessa Marcil For Alleged Custody Claims Over 20-Year-Old Son
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Were we super drunk?" Green questioned, prompting Spelling to confirm they had been drinking.
"That was kind of the theme for then. We were going out a lot," the Anger Management actor confessed. "I remember a lot other times [hooking up], but I do not remember that time at all."
Green did remember, however, the "hysterical" time he pulled a tissue out of Spelling's bra while they were hooking up.
The Don't Blink star then tried to label what his relationship with Spelling was, though he struggled to do so since it was "much more than dating."
Green attempted to compare their close bond to that of a "brother and sister," going as far as calling Spelling "family," though she interjected: "You don’t f--- your family."
After their romance fizzled out — and their time starring on Beverly Hills, 90210 came to an end in 2000 — Spelling and Green went through 18 years estranged from one another, however, they have since reconnected as friends.
Following his time on the beloved television show, Green went on to marry Megan Fox in 2010 before welcoming their sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7. The exes separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021.
Green is also a dad to his and ex Vanessa Marcil's son, Kassius, 22, as well as his son Zane, 2, whom he shares with fiancée Sharna Burgess.
Meanwhile, Spelling filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, in March after 17 years of marriage. The former couple shares five kids: Sons Liam, 17, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 13.