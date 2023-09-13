Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Great' as Dean McDermott Divorce Rumors Swirl, Brian Austin Green Reveals
Tori Spelling's former costar Brian Austin Green revealed how she is holding up months after her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, announced they were splitting up.
"She's doing great," Green, 50, said during the Los Angeles premiere of FOX's Special Forces. "Tori is Tori… I understand that people go through things in life that are difficult so then they can come out of them… It's a catalyst for change… I think what she's going through right now is exactly that."
"I think then she'll come out of it, and she'll come out of it a stronger person than she was before," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, in June, McDermott, 56, announced he and Spelling were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott previously wrote on social media before taking it down.
Since then, the two haven't addressed the rumors, but the actress, 50, has been having a rough few months — she was hospitalized in addition to being spotted living out of an RV.
"as long as we have each other.... #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," Spelling posted a slew of photos via Instagram on Thursday, August 10.
As a result, the Canada native is confused at Spelling's accommodations.
“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” an insider revealed. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”
“Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child,” the source insisted. “She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, another source claimed Spelling's relocation has nothing to do with her marital issues. "Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation," the insider explained of the situation. "They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn't going to subject herself or her kids to that."