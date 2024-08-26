Brian Austin Green Reveals Why He 'Gave Up' on His Friendship With Costar Tori Spelling for 18 Years Before They Reconnected
Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling have finally hashed out what led to their 18-year estrangement.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 costars discussed the drama on the Monday, August 26, episode of Green's "Oldish" podcast, where he insisted he did his best to maintain their friendship after their series ended in 2000.
At the time, the dad-of-five, 51, recalled thinking, "‘She just doesn’t want to be my friend.’ I genuinely felt that way. I tried to visit you and I would call you. When that wasn’t reciprocated ... I gave up."
The sTORI Telling author, also 51, admitted she was partly to blame for the tension, noting her previous romance with Vincent Young, 59, affected their friendship.
"On my part, I lost myself in that relationship again as I had done previously in relationships," she confessed. "That relationship was not a good relationship for me and toward the end I got wrapped up and things weren’t good."
"I shied away from you because you weren’t a fan of [my] relationship [with Vincent]. You had a good working relationship with Vincent but I don’t think you felt like our personal relationship was something that was correct for me," she elaborated. "My process was different and I would shy away from those that would really fight for me. I never stopped thinking about you and never stopped wanting to reach out and reconnect."
At the same time, Spelling claimed her issues with his then-partner, Vanessa Marcil, 55, were also to blame for their broken bond.
The actress said Marcil and Green's "relationship was frustrating to see from a friend’s perspective who loves someone so much. To see what is going on and see how your friend is treated and not be OK with it."
The mom-of-five noted she didn't air out her concerns "because the person has to go through their own experience and go on their journey."
"I still showed up," Green pointed out. "I had come to terms with knowing that wasn’t a good relationship but you are my sister so there is no cut-off."
Fortunately, the two — who previously dated during the '90s — have since reconnected and remain on good terms.
In another previous interview, the So Notorious lead expressed her gratitude for the way Green supported her through her messy split from estranged husband Dean McDermott.
"You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything," she said. "We're brother and sister and best friend so close. We can have that connection."