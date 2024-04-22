OK Magazine
Tori Spelling Reveals Shocking Confession She Made to Ex Brian Austin Green Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

torispellingshockingconfessionbrianaustingreenpp
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Tori Spelling is thankful for her supportive friendship with ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

During the Monday, April 22, episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up about a candid conversation she recently had with her former flame and costar on the hit '90s show about her dramatic split from estranged husband Dean McDermott.

torispellingrevealsshockingbrianaustin
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green dated in real life and on the hit television show.

"I always say Brian was the first love of my life," Spelling told their fellow castmate Shannen Doherty about Green, 50, who also played her partner on the series. "The lines just got so blurred."

After noting how much she loves the Knots Landing actor's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, the True Tori alum touched upon how Green has been there for her during this rocky period in her life. "You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything. We're brother and sister and best friend so close. We can have that connection," she told the Charmed star, 53.

torispellingrevealsshockingbrianaustin
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green have remained close despite their breakup.

"Recently we were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life. He's been so great and such a champion. At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally," Spelling revealed.

However, one confession about her lingering feelings for Green was quite shocking. "I made some commentary, like, 'No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you,'" the blonde beauty said. "And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years.'"

torispellingrevealsshockingbrianaustingreen
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling revealed her split with Brian Austin Green was the last time her heart was 'broken.'

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling
"It's been 30 years. We're just friends. I love his fiancée," she emphasized about their short-lived teen romance and where they stand now. "It's not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up."

As OK! previously reported, Spelling recently filed for divorce from the Chopped Canada host, 57 — with whom she shares children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — in March after 18 years together.

torispellingrevealsshockingbrianaustingreen
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in March after 18 years of marriage.

Source: OK!

"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," the Mystery Girls actress revealed of the final blow-up between her and McDermott, which ended their romance.

Spelling also pointed out how their love was never the same after starting their family. "Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did," she noted.

