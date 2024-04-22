Tori Spelling Reveals Shocking Confession She Made to Ex Brian Austin Green Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

"I always say Brian was the first love of my life," Spelling told their fellow castmate Shannen Doherty about Green, 50, who also played her partner on the series. "The lines just got so blurred."

After noting how much she loves the Knots Landing actor's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, the True Tori alum touched upon how Green has been there for her during this rocky period in her life. "You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything. We're brother and sister and best friend so close. We can have that connection," she told the Charmed star, 53.