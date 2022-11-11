Brian Austin Green Gushes Over His 4 Kids & Ex Megan Fox Bonding With Newborn Son Zane: 'I Feel So Lucky'

"I've learned within the last 10 years of my life that I am not indestructible and a superhero. I've learned the importance of screenings and checking to see how my health is internally and what I can do to proactively help prolong my life as much as possible. I want to be here as long as I can for my family, for my kids, for Sharna, for my extended family, my friends and the people around me that I love," he declares. "Screening and testing has become so simple at this point. Men can be guilty of not going to the doctor, but if you can go in and detect things early enough, then you can add on years to your life."

"With prostate cancer alone, one in eight men will test positive at some point — that's a staggering number!" he adds. "That's pretty equivalent to breast cancer for women. Prostate cancer isn't necessarily an aggressive form of cancer — some men get it and have issues with it and need to take care of it, but others just have to watch it. It's so important to be aware of it so you can be proactive and stay on top of it, in addition to coming up with plans with your healthcare provider and your doctor to help with the quality of life."