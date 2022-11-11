Brian Austin Green Gushes Over His 4 Kids & Ex Megan Fox Bonding With Newborn Son Zane: 'I Feel So Lucky'
One big happy family! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are enjoying being around their newborn son, Zane, and luckily, the actor's other four kids — Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, Noah, Bodhi, Journey, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox — have been adjusting quite nicely to the change.
"Zane is amazing, Sharna is an amazing mom. The other kids are just absolutely obsessed with him. We've been lucky that there's been almost no resistance within our relationship from day one, no resistance with her being pregnant with Zane. Everyone's been so kind and welcoming, and the kids love having her and him around. It's an amazing situation," the 49-year-old, who teamed up with Depend® for their Stand Strong For Men’s Health™ program to ignite conversations about the importance of men proactively taking charge of their health and to champion those fighting prostate cancer, exclusively tells OK!.
"I feel so lucky!" he gushes. "I mean, it could have gone bad in so many ways. You hear horror stories of mixed families and it not blending well, but that's not the case with this situation. Megan has been amazing with him. She's met him, and everyone gets along really well and is supportive, loving and kind — that's all you can really hope for. I think it's truly getting back what you try to put out there and keeping the circle around you as positive and loving as possible."
The 90210 alum and Fox split in May 2020, but he later found love with the Dancing With the Stars pro that same year.
Though Green may be entering his 50s next year, he had no trouble paying attention to a newborn again.
"At that point, I already had four kids, so I had gotten really good at changing diapers and doing all of those things," he shares. "There was definitely a part of me that was worried I'd forgotten some of these things, but then Zane was born, and it was all there."
"It's been there since the very beginning," he adds. "I'm really lucky that even when Kassius was born, parenting seemed very natural for me. I've always enjoyed being a parent and that part of life. I enjoy getting up early and making lunches and going to school events, plays, taking them to to TaeKwonDo, etc. I'm looking forward to doing it again with Zane! All my kids are happy and healthy, that's all I could hope for."
Ultimately, Green loves being there for the "little moments."
"It's playing board games. We just recently went to an ice cream shop and they had Connect Four there, and we ended up playing as a family there for an hour and a half," he shares. "It's become a tournament of like, 'You play the winner,' and we keep going around the circle doing that. It was just a blast! It's those simpler times of connection that are amazing."
Since Green wants to be around his family, it was important for him to partner with Depend® for their Stand Strong For Men’s Health™ program, as he lives with ulcerative colitis, which some studies have suggested a link to an increased risk for prostate cancer.
As a result, the father-of-five completed a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test this fall, the first step in identifying if he's at risk for prostate cancer.
"I've learned within the last 10 years of my life that I am not indestructible and a superhero. I've learned the importance of screenings and checking to see how my health is internally and what I can do to proactively help prolong my life as much as possible. I want to be here as long as I can for my family, for my kids, for Sharna, for my extended family, my friends and the people around me that I love," he declares. "Screening and testing has become so simple at this point. Men can be guilty of not going to the doctor, but if you can go in and detect things early enough, then you can add on years to your life."
"With prostate cancer alone, one in eight men will test positive at some point — that's a staggering number!" he adds. "That's pretty equivalent to breast cancer for women. Prostate cancer isn't necessarily an aggressive form of cancer — some men get it and have issues with it and need to take care of it, but others just have to watch it. It's so important to be aware of it so you can be proactive and stay on top of it, in addition to coming up with plans with your healthcare provider and your doctor to help with the quality of life."