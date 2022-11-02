Brian Austin Green Wants Ex-Wife Megan Fox To Have A Baby With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly For The Sake Of Their Children

Green also noted how he and Fox's sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — are completely "obsessed" with his 4-month-old son, Zane, whom he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 37.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted his children become disappointed when it is time for them to leave their baby half-brother and head over to their mother's house, adding how he believes a newborn on both sides of the broken family would help lift their spirits.

“It’d be the same for them with [Megan],” Green noted, regarding his sons' joy for Zane. “And the reality is that it’s difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss [Zane] so much.