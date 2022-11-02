Brian Austin Green Wants Ex-Wife Megan Fox To Have A Baby With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly For The Sake Of Their Children
Hot take! Brian Austin Green would love for his ex-wife, Megan Fox, to have a baby with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, so the estranged duo's three children could have something new to look forward to.
“I think that’d be amazing,” the 49-year-old dished on Monday, October 31, when asked if he would support the Jennifer's Body star if she conceived a child with her current partner.
Green also noted how he and Fox's sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — are completely "obsessed" with his 4-month-old son, Zane, whom he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 37.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted his children become disappointed when it is time for them to leave their baby half-brother and head over to their mother's house, adding how he believes a newborn on both sides of the broken family would help lift their spirits.
“It’d be the same for them with [Megan],” Green noted, regarding his sons' joy for Zane. “And the reality is that it’s difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss [Zane] so much.
“So to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience, there’s something cool there,” the Desperate Housewives actor continued.
The 36-year-old has expressed gratitude toward her ex-husband's newborn, as Green mentioned how Fox thought Zane "was the cutest thing."
“I love that,” the father-of-five — who also shares Kassius, 20, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil — added. “And she’s always asking the kids about him. Like, ‘How he’s doing?'”
Despite Green's opinion on his kids' desires for Fox and MGK, 32, to have a child, the Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed the former flames have no problem managing their parental roles.
“We don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve,” the handsome hunk noted of how he and Fox have raised their children. “We co-parent really well together.”
“We’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It’s an amazing thing, and we support the other parent having time,” Green continued of his estranged relationship with Fox, which ended in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. “People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids … but I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think it’s possible to separate and have it not affect the kids.”
E! News spoke with Green to receive an update about him and Fox's broken family.