'#Factsisfacts': Brian Austin Green Slams Ex Vanessa Marcil For Alleged Custody Claims Over 20-Year-Old Son
Brian Austin Green is going after his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil over claims she made about their alleged custody battle.
The actor, who shares son Kassius, 20, with Marcil, took to Instagram Thursday, October 13, to address the allegations she lodged against him. Explaining he "heard" the actress was "claiming [he] spent years taking her to court and asking for child support," Green clarified he was the "respondent" in their court battle.
The 49-year-old shared a screenshot to his Instagram Story of a court document naming his former partner as the “petitioner," proving Marcil was the one who dragged the former flames to court.
“#factsisfacts,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star concluded. “#thetruthshallsetyoufree.”
Green did not clarify where he heard these claims from and has yet to address the matter further. Marcil, 53, has not responded to her baby daddy on social media at this point.
The ex couple welcomed their only son in 2002, one year before they called it quits. The Desperate Housewives alum moved on with on-again, off-again ex-wife Megan Fox, with the exes welcoming three children before going their separate ways in 2020.
Green and Fox are parents to Noah, 10, Journey, 8, and Bodhi, 6.
The Dancing with the Stars alum has since moved on with his girlfriend and former DWTS pro partner Sharna Burgess. The couple welcomed their son, Zane, in June, making Green a father-of-five.
The new mama revealed the following month that Fox has met their little one, sharing at the time: "She came and got some Zane snuggle time, which was wonderful and really great to see. She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby, which he is."
As for the rest of Green's family, Burgess gushed that Noah, Journey and Bodhi are "obsessed" with their baby brother. She did not disclose whether Kassius or Marcil have met the baby boy.
Burgess announced she had a bun in the oven in February, with the blonde babe reflecting on the moment she found out she was pregnant in March. She admitted she was nervous to tell her boyfriend the news considering their relationship was relatively new — and Green was in the middle of watching the Los Angeles Lakers lose a basketball game.
“I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing,” she comically said. “So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.’”
Green and Burgess began dating five months after he and Fox confirmed their split.