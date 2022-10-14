'#Factsisfacts': Brian Austin Green Slams Ex Vanessa Marcil For Alleged Custody Claims Over 20-Year-Old Son

Brian Austin Green is going after his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil over claims she made about their alleged custody battle.

The actor, who shares son Kassius, 20, with Marcil, took to Instagram Thursday, October 13, to address the allegations she lodged against him. Explaining he "heard" the actress was "claiming [he] spent years taking her to court and asking for child support," Green clarified he was the "respondent" in their court battle.