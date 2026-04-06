or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 2 Months After Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Composite photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie returned to 'Today' after a two-month hiatus amid her mom Nancy's unsolved disappearance.

Profile Image

April 6 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's mom is still missing, but the Today star herself has returned to her second home.

On Monday, April 6, the beloved news anchor, 54, graced the morning broadcast with her appearance for the first time since police believe her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 1.

Savannah kicked off the program as usual, highlighting the top news stories of the day, though she paused to point out the sunrise.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed on air.

Her co-anchor Craig Melvin agreed, stating, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home."

Bracing herself, Savannah continued, "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Craig gave one last encouraging message, adding, "Yes, so good to have you back."

By 7:30 a.m., Savannah and Craig were joined by fellow costars Al Roker and Carson Daly, with the four famed television personalities welcoming viewers back from a commercial break.

At one point, Craig acknowledged the mass audience gathered at Rockefeller Plaza, seemingly in support of Savannah as she made her brave return to work amid her ongoing nightmare of Nancy's unsolved disappearance.

"Some beautiful signs out there. I’m excited to see them, give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much," Savannah admitted.

While Monday marked Savannah's first time returning as a news anchor for the daily NBC broadcast, she previously made her way back to Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center on March 5.

At the time, Savannah had made the trip back to NYC after spending weeks in Arizona with her siblings due to their mother's mysterious disappearance.

More to come...

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.