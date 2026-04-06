'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 2 Months After Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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Savannah Guthrie's mom is still missing, but the Today star herself has returned to her second home. On Monday, April 6, the beloved news anchor, 54, graced the morning broadcast with her appearance for the first time since police believe her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 1. Savannah kicked off the program as usual, highlighting the top news stories of the day, though she paused to point out the sunrise.

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"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed on air. Her co-anchor Craig Melvin agreed, stating, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home." Bracing herself, Savannah continued, "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news."

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Craig gave one last encouraging message, adding, "Yes, so good to have you back." By 7:30 a.m., Savannah and Craig were joined by fellow costars Al Roker and Carson Daly, with the four famed television personalities welcoming viewers back from a commercial break. At one point, Craig acknowledged the mass audience gathered at Rockefeller Plaza, seemingly in support of Savannah as she made her brave return to work amid her ongoing nightmare of Nancy's unsolved disappearance.