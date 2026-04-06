'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 2 Months After Mom Nancy's Disappearance
April 6 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mom is still missing, but the Today star herself has returned to her second home.
On Monday, April 6, the beloved news anchor, 54, graced the morning broadcast with her appearance for the first time since police believe her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 1.
Savannah kicked off the program as usual, highlighting the top news stories of the day, though she paused to point out the sunrise.
"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed on air.
Her co-anchor Craig Melvin agreed, stating, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home."
Bracing herself, Savannah continued, "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news."
- Savannah Guthrie Has Emotional Reunion With 'Today' Colleagues as She Returns to Studio for First Time Since Mom Nancy Went Missing
- Savannah Guthrie Struggles to Put on Brave Face Alongside Husband Michael Feldman in NYC as Mom Nancy Remains Missing
- Was Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Targeted? Nancy Appeared on 'Today' Just 3 Months Before Alleged Abduction
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Craig gave one last encouraging message, adding, "Yes, so good to have you back."
By 7:30 a.m., Savannah and Craig were joined by fellow costars Al Roker and Carson Daly, with the four famed television personalities welcoming viewers back from a commercial break.
At one point, Craig acknowledged the mass audience gathered at Rockefeller Plaza, seemingly in support of Savannah as she made her brave return to work amid her ongoing nightmare of Nancy's unsolved disappearance.
"Some beautiful signs out there. I’m excited to see them, give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much," Savannah admitted.
While Monday marked Savannah's first time returning as a news anchor for the daily NBC broadcast, she previously made her way back to Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center on March 5.
At the time, Savannah had made the trip back to NYC after spending weeks in Arizona with her siblings due to their mother's mysterious disappearance.
More to come...