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Nancy Guthrie Case: FBI Agents Focusing on 2 Specific Dates in the Days Before She Vanished

nancy guthrie case two dates fbi focus
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI is focusing on two key dates before Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

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March 17 2026, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

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The search for Nancy Guthrie is intensifying — and investigators are now zeroing in on two key dates leading up to her disappearance.

The FBI is asking neighbors in Tucson to review and submit any CCTV footage captured between January 11 and January 24. Authorities believe those two days could be critical, as experts suggest someone may have been secretly watching the 84-year-old’s home in the weeks before she vanished.

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image of Nancy Guthrie went missing in Arizona.
Source: @BrianEntinInvestigates/YouTube

Nancy Guthrie went missing in Arizona.

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“That is 8 days before Guthrie went missing. The Saturday before. Agents are looking for video from both dates,” reporter Brian Entin shared via X after speaking with one of Nancy’s neighbors.

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Source: @BrianEntin/X
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The latest update also suggests the FBI may be retracing steps taken by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which has faced criticism over how the case was initially handled.

As OK! previously reported, journalist Ashleigh Banfield has been vocal about her concerns, even calling out Sheriff Chris Nanos over the investigation.

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image of The FBI is reviewing CCTV footage from January.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI is reviewing CCTV footage from January.

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As OK! previously reported, Nancy — who is also the mother of Savannah Guthrie — was reported missing on February 1. So far, no official suspects or persons of interest have been publicly identified.

"We've known since day one what [the suspect] was going to do or what he had planned to do," she said during a recent podcast interview.

"So what the h--- is it? You've known since day one what the suspect was doing there and there's a concern to the public," Ashleigh ripped into the officer. "So, why didn't you say that on day one? And day two? Why didn't you tell [the public] that there was no worry or concern?"

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Ashleigh continued pressing the issue.

"Why did my source tell me what your focus was on day one? You towed the brother-in-law's car, then you searched their house and you called off the search for Nancy Guthrie," Ashleigh added. “You turned over the scene, and you told the public there was nothing to worry about. What changed, Sheriff Nanos?"

"Did we have nothing to worry about on day one because your beliefs were something else? Or did you not believe since day one that there was a danger to the community out there?" she scoffed.

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image of Investigators believe someone may have been watching her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;@TruCrimeBeliebr/X

Investigators believe someone may have been watching her home.

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Former FBI agent Jason Pack also weighed in, questioning how the situation has been communicated to the public.

"It would be silly to tell people, 'Yeah, don't worry about it, you're not his target. From my experience as a crisis communications practitioner, where it gets complicated is when, in that same interview, he suggests the suspect could strike again," Jason told Page Six. "Once you put that out there, every person watching wants to know who’s at risk and what they ought to do about it. If you can’t answer those questions, you probably shouldn’t lead with that statement. A warning without context doesn’t necessarily protect people. It worries them. And it sits a little uneasily alongside the 'targeted attack' framing he’s also offered.”

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image of No suspects have been officially named yet.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

No suspects have been officially named yet.

"Those two ideas need to fit together before they go out the door," the expert added. "I just think a little more discipline at the podium, coordinated closely with FBI leadership, would serve everyone better as this moves forward."

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