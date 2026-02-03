'Please Pray': Savannah Guthrie Begs for Her Mom to Come 'Home' After She Was Allegedly Abducted in Arizona

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie is leaning heavily on her faith as she waits for answers after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, mysteriously vanished.

On Monday, February 2, the journalist took to Instagram to address her mom’s disappearance, days after the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 in Arizona. “We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah wrote in a statement, alongside a graphic that read, “Please Pray.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie is asking the public to pray for her missing mother.

She added, "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

Savannah also shared a Bible verse, making it clear she remains hopeful despite the uncertainty. “We need you. ‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us,” she penned. “Bring her home.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31.

As OK! previously reported, Savannah was noticeably absent from the Monday, February 2, episode of Today following news that her mother had gone missing. Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, and was officially reported missing the following day. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” a family statement read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.” The message continued, “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Later that day, a man leading the investigation told a news outlet that Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her bed. According to authorities, Nancy’s phone, wallet and car were still inside her home when police arrived. While her front door was unlocked, investigators reportedly discovered signs of forced entry.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The case is being treated as a crime.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed during a press conference on Monday, February 1, that the case was being treated as an imminent violation. “We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help,” Chris revealed, adding that officers uncovered “concerning evidence.”

Source: CNN Savannah Guthrie thanked supporters for their prayers and messages.

“This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again,” he said.