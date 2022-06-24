Confession RevealedBrian Laundrie's Shocking Confession To Killing Gabby Petito Revealed
Brian Laundrie's chilling confession to murdering Gabby Petito has finally been revealed. According to Radar, passages from Laundrie's journal have been leaked, and they detail her last moments on earth.
According to the outlet, the late 23-year-old wrote that during a late night hike in Wyoming, Petito injured herself after a bad fall. “I hear a splash and a scream, I could barely see,” Laundrie wrote in the notebook. “I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily, gasping and [unclear] was freezing cold.”
“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain,” the young man stated before admitting he his killed his former fiancée.
BRIAN LAUNDRIE FLED AFTER GABBY PETITO'S MURDER OVER FEAR HIS MOTHER WOULD BE ARRESTED: SOURCE
“I ended her life," Laundrie shockingly wrote, "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked.”
"I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart," he continued. "That it may make some of her family happy."
After the suicide note was made public, Petito's family made a statement explaining that they did not want the diary to be made available to the world to see. “I’m shocked that within 30 minutes of the time we left the FBI office, the notebook was released. Neither myself, nor Joe Petito or Nichole Schmidt, released that from the notebook," Petito family attorney Patrick Reilly stated.
GABBY PETITO'S PARENTS REACH AGREEMENT WITH BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S FAMILY OVER LATE INFLUENCER'S PROPERTY & FUGITIVE'S NOTEBOOK
Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino released images of the notebook along with a statement via News12 which read, "Today the Petito family attorney, Patrick Reilly, and myself met with the FBI in Tampa to sort through and take possession of the personal items that belonged to Gabby and Brian."
"This was a previously agreed upon exchange to enable both the Petitos and the Laundries to receive what belonged to their respective children," he continued.
"As part of this return of property in FBI custody I was given Brian’s notebook. I would like to share with the public the note that the FBI alluded to when they said on January 21, 2022 that Brian claimed responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito. Although I have chosen to release this letter as a matter of transparency I will not be commenting further as there are still proceedings pending in Court. These are Brian’s words," Bertolino concluded.