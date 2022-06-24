Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino released images of the notebook along with a statement via News12 which read, "Today the Petito family attorney, Patrick Reilly, and myself met with the FBI in Tampa to sort through and take possession of the personal items that belonged to Gabby and Brian."

"This was a previously agreed upon exchange to enable both the Petitos and the Laundries to receive what belonged to their respective children," he continued.

"As part of this return of property in FBI custody I was given Brian’s notebook. I would like to share with the public the note that the FBI alluded to when they said on January 21, 2022 that Brian claimed responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito. Although I have chosen to release this letter as a matter of transparency I will not be commenting further as there are still proceedings pending in Court. These are Brian’s words," Bertolino concluded.