Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Writes Off Public Romances as She Vows to 'Keep the Next One' to Herself: 'I've Shared Enough'

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Call it what you want, but Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is doing better than she ever was — and that's in part thanks to the boundaries she's set online. In an exclusive chat with OK!, the social media star, 26, reflects on her past and the consequences of sharing too much of her life with the internet. During the tell-all conversation, LaPaglia also spills her skincare secrets and opens up about becoming one of Taylor Swift's biggest fans overnight following her split from ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan in October 2024. "I think as I get older, because there was a time in my life not too long ago where I shared every single detail — the good, the bad, the ugly — all of my personal life. As you get older, I think I just realized I need to keep some things for myself," the Barstool Sports podcaster explains.

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'I Went Through 4 Boyfriends Online'

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia insists she's 'shared enough' after going through four breakups online.

While she will always be "a little bit of an oversharer," LaPaglia declares, "I don't think I'll ever share in a million years a relationship online again." "I've shared enough," she adds. "I think I went through four boyfriends online, and everyone got to meet them. The next one, whoever it is, I'm gonna keep that one for myself." LaPaglia won't be documenting her next love story for TikTok or YouTube, but she will disclose what sort of qualities she is looking for in her next partner. "This is funny — I saw Paige DeSorbo say this on 'Giggly Squad.' She was like, 'I was looking for a man that owns an apartment, owns a house, is successful, career-oriented, and a good person,' and then she was like, 'Wait, that's me,'" LaPaglia quips.

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Brianna LaPaglia Isn't Actively Looking for Love: 'I Just Have Myself in Mind'

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram The Barstool Sports podcaster is focused on herself and 'not centering anything around a relationship right now.'

She continues: "Right now, I feel like I'm in that space where I'm not looking for anything. I feel like I have everything that I need, and if something kind of falls into my lap, I'm not centering anything around a relationship right now." LaPaglia doesn't have a "list or green flags or red flags" either, as she states, "I just have myself in mind." "I think that's when people tend to find someone — when they're focused on themselves instead of a relationship," she acknowledges. Aside from her dating life, LaPaglia still plans to dish out majority of her dirty laundry with fans, as she's aware it's crucial to her career as a content creator. "That's how I built my audience, and that's how I think I keep my audience," the brunette beauty notes.

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'Taylor Swift Seeing Anything I've Ever Made Scares Me'

Source: MEGA Brianna LaPaglia became a Taylor Swift fan overnight while going through a breakup in 2024.

And while she wants the world to see the good, bad and the ugly of her life — except for another breakup — there's one person LaPaglia is terrified of coming across her content online: Taylor Swift. When asked what kind of content LaPaglia would want the 14-time Grammy winner to scroll past, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum confesses, "Oh, my gosh — Taylor Swift seeing anything I've ever made scares me." "Maybe my animals — I love my animals, and maybe they'd be the gateway for her liking me," LaPaglia, who is just as cat-obsessed as Swift, decides. "But also my silly day-in-the-life vlogs where I'm just being myself. I'd want her to feel like, 'Oh, this is like FaceTiming a friend.'"

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Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram Brianna LaPaglia says Taylor Swift taught her to 'give people a second chance.'

Of course, no conversation with LaPaglia would be complete without a full deep-dive about Swift. "Oh, my God. I could talk about her for two more hours," she laughs. "Music is a really big part of my life — I listen to it 24/7." In addition to her relationship with Swift's music evolving over time, LaPaglia says it's even shifted how she views people and growth. "To go from not understanding her to now being such a big fan, I think it shaped the way that I view people and their opinions," she reflects. "You really can change, and you should give people a second chance. Maybe try to understand why something is so popular."

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Brianna LaPaglia Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram The influencer declares Taylor Swift's 'So Long London' one of 'the best songs ever written.'

For LaPaglia, Swift’s lyrics have become something of an emotional compass — soundtrack included. "There are certain songs I was addicted to that I can't even listen to now," she recognizes. "When I'm going through something, I switch albums or songs. I feel like she's my personal closest best friend." And if you’re wondering what era she’s in right now, the answer is surprisingly optimistic. "I think one of the best songs ever written is 'So Long, London,' but I'm not resonating with that right now," she clarifies. "I think 'The 1.' Whenever I come back to it, I know I'm in a good place in my life. If I'm listening to 'The 1,' then I'm having a good month." For LaPaglia, however, the song is no longer tied to heartbreak — but personal growth. "The way I listen to it isn't about an ex — it's about the old me and how I'm doing better now," she expresses.

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Brianna LaPaglia Spills Her Skincare Secrets

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram Brianna LaPaglia keeps her beauty routine simple — but effective.

In addition to addressing her relationship with social media when it comes to dating, LaPaglia calls out the overwhelming reality of today's beauty space — and why she refuses to play into it. "We're in this generation of overconsumption, and every scroll, every swipe that you make on social media, you feel like someone's promoting something or sharing something, or they have a 14-step skincare routine," she points out. "I talk to my real friends that are back home... no one's using 15-step skincare to go to bed. No one can afford that." With that in mind, the fan-favorite influencer made it clear she’s intentional about every product she puts her name behind. "I'm not stupid to the sense of my fans... they don't have the privilege of being able to spend $200 on a skincare line," she admits. "I want to make sure I'm not being out of touch."

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