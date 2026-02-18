'He's a Psychopath': Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Goes Off on Her 'Narcissist' Ex Zach Bryan After Tumultuous Breakup

Article continues below advertisement

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia did not hold back when she spoke out about her messy split from Zach Bryan in a new interview. During the Tuesday, February 17, episode of “Impaulsive,” hosted by Logan Paul, LaPaglia went all in while discussing her ex. In the candid conversation, she referred to Bryan as a “psychopath” and a “narcissist,” pulling back the curtain on what she said really went down behind closed doors.

Source: IMPAULSIVE/Youtube Brianna LaPaglia spoke about her ex Zach Bryan on a podcast.

Elsewhere in the interview, LaPaglia alleged that the country star was emotionally abusive during their relationship. She also claimed she turned down a $12.9 million NDA offer, saying she chose her own “peace of mind” over the payout. “I would have been under surveillance with his team and him for the next five years of my life until the payout was complete,” LaPaglia said.

According to her, the agreement would have severely limited her ability to work. “I wouldn’t have been able to do my job, unable to post anything, I wouldn’t have been able to say anything. I could only say positive remarks. I could not be on social media,” she claimed.

LaPaglia made it clear that walking away from the deal wasn’t about proving a point; it was about protecting herself after the relationship ended. “He’s a psychopath, a narcissist and a very scary person,” she said. “I want that chapter of my life to be done.”

Source: IMPAULSIVE/YouTube The internet star said she rejected a $12.9 million NDA.

She added that speaking out was important to her. “I know people would never gonna believe. I knew he would do anything for people to hate me or smear my campaign like hurt my career, which he did,” LaPaglia shared.

Source: MEGA Brianna LaPaglia called Zach Bryan a 'psychopath.'

Their breakup played out very publicly in 2024, with LaPaglia accusing Bryan of emotional abuse and alleging he offered her $12 million to stay silent about their relationship. "You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away," she alleged on the "BFFs" podcast. “You get to go skip off and sing your little f------ songs on stage like you're a good dude ... Sorry, I'm not them."

Source: mega Zach Bryan is now married to Samantha Leonard.

Since the split, Bryan has moved on. The singer tied the knot with Samantha Leonard on New Year’s Eve in San Sebastián, Spain. While the exact timeline of their romance remains unclear, Leonard first posted photos with Bryan on Instagram in July 2025 during his trip to Pamplona’s annual Running of the Bulls. After that, the two appeared together in several social media photo dumps, hinting their relationship was moving fast.