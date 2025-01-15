Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Stuns in See-Through Dress as She 'Reclaims Herself' as 'SI Swimsuit’ Model After Zach Bryan Split: Photo

The former "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host's interview with the magazine was published a bit later on Wednesday, as LaPaglia opened up about learning to love herself again after her messy split from the "Revival" singer.

"It's a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit — it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices," LaPaglia — who admittedly lost weight throughout her relationship and breakup — declared. "This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100 [percent] in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else."