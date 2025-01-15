Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Stuns in See-Through Dress as She 'Reclaims Herself' as 'SI Swimsuit’ Model After Zach Bryan Split: Photo
Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia gets to wear and say what she wants again now that she and Zach Bryan are history.
On Tuesday, January 14, the "BFFs" podcast co-host took to social media in a drool-worthy, see-through dress while in Necker Island with Tarte Cosmetics for the brand's latest influencer-packed #trippinwithtarte vacation.
In a gorgeous photo shared to her Instagram Story, LaPaglia stunned in a bedazzled silver mini dress. The outfit's sheer design allowed her underwear to be visible, as the low-cut neckline left the Barstool Sports personality's chest exposed.
Later on Tuesday, LaPaglia almost had a wardrobe malfunction while posing with a shirtless man in a purple crochet bikini in the sand.
While on her trip with Tarte, the brunette beauty was announced as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's January digital cover model.
"Not me being the digital cover of Sports Illustrated??? I’m gonna throw up?????" LaPaglia expressed in an emotional post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 15. "Like WHATTTTT I can’t wait for you guys to see the full interview and shoot. It means so much to me for so many reasons. RECLAIMING MYSELF."
The former "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host's interview with the magazine was published a bit later on Wednesday, as LaPaglia opened up about learning to love herself again after her messy split from the "Revival" singer.
"It's a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit — it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices," LaPaglia — who admittedly lost weight throughout her relationship and breakup — declared. "This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100 [percent] in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else."
Acknowledging how she's had her fair share of scandals and faced obstacles throughout her successful career, LaPaglia noted: "I think people do tend to forget I’m just 25."
"It’s really overwhelming to feel the pressure of being a role model on top of everything in my life being very public, because at the end of the day, I’m still just a girl trying to figure her life out," the social media star continued.
While her job inevitably comes with loads of hate, LaPaglia also feels grateful to have created a tight-knit community of supporters and fans.
"During the hardest time of my life, it’s probably been one of the most rewarding things that has ever happened to me, to be able to help people in a way that I feel is a lot more meaningful than what my old content was," she explained. "I know posting silly stuff and having fun videos for people to watch is also helpful, and it helps people get out of the reality, but to actually change lives with coming forward and being able to give people a shoulder to lean on, or a person to cry to, it’s just out of this world."