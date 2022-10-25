Bridget Moynahan Shades Ex Tom Brady With Cryptic Instagram Quote As Divorce Rumors Swirl
Social shade!
As rumors continue to swirl surrounding the purported state of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage, the NFL legend’s ex Bridget Moynahan has seemingly broken her silence on the highly-speculated split.
On Saturday, October 22, the Blue Bloods star took to social media with a cryptic quote detailing unfixable relationships as her famous former flame continues to dominate headlines with his alleged breakup from Bündchen.
"Not everything is meant to be mended," reads the text image originally posted by author Vienna Pharaon.
"Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the image continued. “Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."
Prior to his romance with the Victoria’s Secret alum, Brady and Moynahan were an aughts power couple, dating from 2004 to 2006. Two months after sharing that they had called it quits that December, Moynahan and Brady revealed they would be welcoming their first child together, their now 15-year-old son named Jack. The football GOAT had already begun dating Bündchen at the time of the announcement.
BRIDGET MOYNAHAN ADMITS SHE 'FELT ASSAULTED' AFTER SPLIT FROM TOM BRADY
Though Brady and Bündchen would go on to enjoy a 15-year romance, tying the knot in 2009 before welcoming two children of their own, Benjamin 12, and Vivian, 9, the pair's relationship reportedly hit a rough patch late last summer.
While the details of their purported split are largely unknown — the couple has remained tight-lipped on the rumors surrounding their 13-year marriage — it seems they may be gearing up for an intense legal battle, per one insider.
"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers," they spilled, adding that Brady and Bündchen, who have both reportedly hired their own attorneys, "are ready for a fight"
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'READY FOR A FIGHT' IN DIVORCE BATTLE — BUT NOT OVER CUSTODY
"Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids. They both want joint custody," the insider explained," It will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."