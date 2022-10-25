Bridget Moynahan Shades Ex Tom Brady With Cryptic Instagram Quote As Divorce Rumors Swirl

While the details of their purported split are largely unknown — the couple has remained tight-lipped on the rumors surrounding their 13-year marriage — it seems they may be gearing up for an intense legal battle, per one insider.

"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers," they spilled, adding that Brady and Bündchen, who have both reportedly hired their own attorneys, "are ready for a fight"

TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'READY FOR A FIGHT' IN DIVORCE BATTLE — BUT NOT OVER CUSTODY

"Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids. They both want joint custody," the insider explained," It will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."