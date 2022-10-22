Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen 'Ready For A Fight' In Divorce Battle — But Not Over Custody
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are silently steeling themselves for what could be a grueling court battle amid rumors there is no saving their marriage.
The football star and the supermodel have both separately hired divorce lawyers, and according to a source, "they are ready for a fight" — but not over custody of their children.
"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers," the source explained. "Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody."
Bündchen and Brady share two children — 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. The quarterback also has 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Added the source, "But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."
As OK! previously reported, the estranged couple have been living apart for several months after a rumored blowup fight that caused the Brazilian fashion model to jet off to Costa Rica for a break from the NFL legend.
Bündchen and Brady later lawyered up and are said to be looking into what a divorce would entail as far as splitting their assets.
"There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source said at the time. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."
"Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement," another source claimed. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele."
Brady was recently spotted sans his wedding ring, and Bündchen ditched hers weeks ago. However, the Buccaneers player seemed to put the final nail in the coffin when he confirmed he has no plans to retire from the football.
He noted, "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have."