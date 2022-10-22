Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen 'Ready For A Fight' In Divorce Battle — But Not Over Custody

Bündchen and Brady later lawyered up and are said to be looking into what a divorce would entail as far as splitting their assets.

"There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source said at the time. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

"Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement," another source claimed. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele."