Still Going Strong! Brie Garcia and Husband Bryan Danielson's Cutest Moments Together: Photos
Brie Garcia and Bryan Danielson have been going strong for over a decade!
The adorable couple, who share daughter, Birdie, 5, and son, Buddy, 2, married in April 2014 and have been relishing in their happy life together ever since.
The Total Bellas alum, 40, and the professional wrestler, 43, got married on their hit E! series. However, since the show went off the air, the pair have kept their family life a little more private and only share rare glimpses into their home.
"Bryan really did not want to get married on television and I did. I look back and I felt it at the time,” Garcia explained in a 2023 interview. “His dream wedding was to get married amongst the trees and we had this idea and it all changed. Sedona is where I really wanted to get married and we did."
When asked if she would go back to do anything differently, the former WWE star said, "I think I would change that for him because marriage is more about what each other wants. And right there, I showed I didn’t compromise and that’s what I’ve learned in marriage. Compromise has been my big thing in my marriage. Communication [and] compromise.”
Despite not having their lives blasted out on reality television, Garcia and Danielson don't hold back from gushing over each other on social media. "Happy Father’s Day to the GOAT of fatherhood!! Feel so blessed that we get to call you our Dada!! Love you SweetFace 🦥," she penned alongside a sweet photo of her man for the June 16 holiday.
Garcia and Danielson first met in 2010 in the WWE ring. In 2013, the two got engaged and in 2017, they welcomed their first child together. "The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! ✨🦋," Garcia penned in a social media post after their little girl's birth.
Here are the pair's cutest moments together.
Garcia and Danielson were all smiles as the posed with their kiddos.
The dynamic duo snuggled up for an adorable selfie together.
Garcia and Danielson enjoyed a romantic day out together in nature.
The family-of-four looked picture-perfect as they strolled together on a vacation.
The family looked adorable as they hiked together in the sun!
