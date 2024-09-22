Still Going Strong! Brie Garcia and Husband Bryan Danielson's Cutest Moments Together: Photos

The Total Bellas alum, 40, and the professional wrestler, 43, got married on their hit E! series. However, since the show went off the air, the pair have kept their family life a little more private and only share rare glimpses into their home.

"Bryan really did not want to get married on television and I did. I look back and I felt it at the time,” Garcia explained in a 2023 interview. “His dream wedding was to get married amongst the trees and we had this idea and it all changed. Sedona is where I really wanted to get married and we did."