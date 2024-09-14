Nikki Garcia's Twin Brie Told Her Sister to Leave Husband Artem Chigvintsev Following His Shocking Arrest, Source Claims: 'Any Sort of Violence Does Not Fly'

"Brie encouraged Nikki to leave the marriage," a source claimed. "Any sort of violence does not fly, and they were very worried about Nikki and her son."

Per the insider, Nikki, who shares 4-year-old child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was "scared and rattled" by the situation. "They are not living under the same roof," the source confirmed.