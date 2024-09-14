or
Nikki Garcia's Twin Brie Told Her Sister to Leave Husband Artem Chigvintsev Following His Shocking Arrest, Source Claims: 'Any Sort of Violence Does Not Fly'

Photo of Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia.
Source: MEGA

Brie Garcia encouraged her sister, Nikki Garcia, to end her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Brie Garcia is watching out for her sister's best interest.

According to insiders, the retired professional wrestler, 40, advised that her twin, Nikki Garcia, end her relationship with her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, after he was arrested for domestic violence and before she officially filed for divorce.

nikki garcia twin brie told sister leave husband artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia's sister, Brie Garcia, told her to leave Artem Chigvintsev.

"Brie encouraged Nikki to leave the marriage," a source claimed. "Any sort of violence does not fly, and they were very worried about Nikki and her son."

Per the insider, Nikki, who shares 4-year-old child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was "scared and rattled" by the situation. "They are not living under the same roof," the source confirmed.

nikki garcia twin brie told sister leave husband artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence in August.

As for Artem, who was taken into custody at the Napa County Jail for a felony charge with a $25,000 bail in August, people in his inner circle claim it's been an extremely difficult time. "He feels unprepared to deal with everything coming his way," the source explained.

As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one legally moved to end her two-year union with the choreographer on Wednesday, September 11, after Artem was arrested and charged with corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

nikki garcia twin brie told sister leave husband artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev share son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

In the aftermath, Nikki's reps released a statement that read, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

"She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant," a source close to the former athlete, who started dating her estranged spouse in 2019, said.

Nikki Bella
nikki garcia twin brie told sister leave husband artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev married in 2022.

According to the 911 call, the dispatcher said: “He got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [him]. There is a 4-year-old child on scene."

"Initially came in as requesting medical. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible, " the person who answered the call explained.

The alleged incident took place only three days after the former couple rang in their second wedding anniversary on Monday, August 26. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️,” Artem gushed in an Instagram post alongside a sweet photo of himself, Nikki and their baby boy. “Happy Anniversary Click ❤️‍🔥💋 Love you so much!” his wife replied in the comments section.

Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to the Garcias.

