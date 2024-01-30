Nikki and Brie Garcia Face Backlash After Issuing 'BS Statement' About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Stepdad John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon
Fans slammed the Bella Twins after they issued a controversial joint statement regarding the allegations against their stepfather, John Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon.
Earlier this month, former WWE employee Janel Grant alleged McMahon coerced her into nonconsensual sexual activity. She claimed she "feared adverse career and personal consequences and legal retaliation if she declined his advances" and further alleged he pressured her into having a threesome with him and Laurinaitis.
"We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE," Nikki and Brie Garcia wrote in a joint statement shared to social media on Monday, January 29.
"It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did they continued," they continued. "This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives."
While some followers expressed their sympathies to the former wrestling tag-team, others argued the statement sounded insincere.
"Members of WWE???? You mean your step dad sexually assaulting women?" one user wrote, while another agreed, "This is weird af? Ain’t your step father implicated?? Why comment on this….. and with this hollow response especially considering you’re not even with the company anymore. Unless you have something substantial to say you could’ve kept this b.s statement."
A third person chimed in, "So.. back in 2022 when he was fired because an investigation named him as having done something wrong never tipped any of you off that something just wasn't right? You kept this man in your family and around your kids for that long?"
"Like he already showed his a-- with previous investigations and they were like, nah we will keep him," a fourth follower penned. "A f------ r@pist in their family around their kids. Disgusting."
Following the allegations TKO Group Holdings Inc. — which includes the WWE — released a statement of their own insisting that McMahon "does not control" or "oversee the day-to-day operations" of the the wrestling organization.
"While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally," the statement concluded.
TMZ reported the details of the lawsuit as well as TKO's statement.