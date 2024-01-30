OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brie Bella
OK LogoNEWS

Nikki and Brie Garcia Face Backlash After Issuing 'BS Statement' About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Stepdad John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon

nikki brie garcia face backlash bs statement wwe assault allegations pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fans slammed the Bella Twins after they issued a controversial joint statement regarding the allegations against their stepfather, John Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon.

Earlier this month, former WWE employee Janel Grant alleged McMahon coerced her into nonconsensual sexual activity. She claimed she "feared adverse career and personal consequences and legal retaliation if she declined his advances" and further alleged he pressured her into having a threesome with him and Laurinaitis.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki brie garcia face backlash bs statement wwe assault allegations
Source: mega

The Bella Twins issued a joint statement after their stepfather was accused of sexual assault.

"We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE," Nikki and Brie Garcia wrote in a joint statement shared to social media on Monday, January 29.

"It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did they continued," they continued. "This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki brie garcia face backlash bs statement wwe assault allegations
Source: mega

Vince McMahon was accused of sexual assault and trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

While some followers expressed their sympathies to the former wrestling tag-team, others argued the statement sounded insincere.

"Members of WWE???? You mean your step dad sexually assaulting women?" one user wrote, while another agreed, "This is weird af? Ain’t your step father implicated?? Why comment on this….. and with this hollow response especially considering you’re not even with the company anymore. Unless you have something substantial to say you could’ve kept this b.s statement."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki brie garcia face backlash bs statement wwe assault allegations
Source: mega

Some of their followers claimed the statement sounded insincere.

MORE ON:
Brie Bella
Article continues below advertisement

A third person chimed in, "So.. back in 2022 when he was fired because an investigation named him as having done something wrong never tipped any of you off that something just wasn't right? You kept this man in your family and around your kids for that long?"

"Like he already showed his a-- with previous investigations and they were like, nah we will keep him," a fourth follower penned. "A f------ r@pist in their family around their kids. Disgusting."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
nikki brie garcia face backlash bs statement wwe assault allegations
Source: mega

TKO Group Holdings Inc. claimed McMahon does not control or oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the allegations TKO Group Holdings Inc. — which includes the WWE — released a statement of their own insisting that McMahon "does not control" or "oversee the day-to-day operations" of the the wrestling organization.

"While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

TMZ reported the details of the lawsuit as well as TKO's statement.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.