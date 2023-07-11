Jamie Foxx's Friends Were 'Protective' of Him During Chicago Golf Outing Months After Frightening Health Scare
Jamie Foxx's health scare had his fans worried, but it looks like the actor is on the mend.
The actor, 55, "was in good spirits and having a good time" wile at Topgolf outside of Chicago, a source divulged to People.
In a new video, obtained by TMZ, the Soul star wore a gray sweatshirt and matching pants as he walked around the facility.
“He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “He was just regular Jamie.”
"He looks healthy," another source added of Fox, who was hanging around 10 other people on the third floor of the venue. "He didn’t need any physical assistance."
"There were other guests on the floor, it wasn't fully private. They came in through a side entrance on the third floor right to their section," the source added. "His friends seemed protective of him throughout the night — they were looking out for him."
After staying for a few hours, Foxx "tipped $100 on a $200 bill," the insider revealed.
As OK! previously reported, Foxx returned to Twitter with an uplifting and positive message on Sunday, July 9. "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!" he wrote.
That same day, Foxx was seen publicly for the first time since he was announced he had been hospitalized for an unknown condition.
- Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Great' After Hospitalization Despite Fan Concern That Something Is Off With the Star
- 'This Is Fishy': Jamie Foxx Fans Believe Something Is Off After Actor Makes First Public Appearance Since Health Scare
- Jamie Foxx All Smiles as He's Spotted in First Sighting Since He Was Hospitalized for Mystery Illness
In April, Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father had been sent to the hospital.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Foxx has yet to publicly comment on what happened to him, but some of his fans believe the whole story isn't being told.
One person wrote, "Nah something ain’t right," while another said, "After all this brother been through there hasn’t been any real confirmation of him actually coming out speaking for himself or thanking fans for the love and support? Something ain’t right! What’s so hard about doing a real time proof of life. I hope he is well, but this is fishy."
A third user added, "I met the real Jamie Foxx when he was alive and had all his motor skills, this is not Jamie Foxx. Something is very off."