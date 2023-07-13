Jamie Foxx Is 'Not 100 Percent' After Mystery Health Complication Despite Recent Outings
Jamie Foxx is still on the mend following his mystery health woe that landed him in the hospital.
Though "Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again," according to an insider, "He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy."
Nevertheless, "he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” the source confirmed to a news outlet after the Django Unchained actor was seen last weekend for the first time since his hospitalization.
The insider added that the 55-year-old “has a huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much," including daughter Corinne, who was the first to reveal in April that her dad suffered a "medical complication."
Overall, Foxx is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right," insisted the source, as his health scare took place while he was in the middle of filming Netflix's Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.
Foxx was first seen after his hospital stint on Saturday, July 8, at Topgolf driving range in Naperville, Ill., and again the following day on a boat heading down the Chicago River.
- 'This Is Fishy': Jamie Foxx Fans Believe Something Is Off After Actor Makes First Public Appearance Since Health Scare
- 'Strong and Well' Jamie Foxx Heroically Returns Woman's Purse During Chicago Visit Following Mysterious 'Medical Complication'
- Jamie Foxx Looks Upbeat During Pickleball Game After Fans Insist 'Something Is Very Off' With Star Following Hospitalization
He appeared to be in good spirits, smiling brightly and throwing up a peace sign while accompanied by two other people on the boat.
Despite engaging with the public in the Windy City, an insider spilled that his pals were very protective of him during his trip to Chicago. While playing golf on Saturday, Foxx's friends "seemed protective of him throughout the night — they were looking out for him," the source noted, sharing that he was with around 10 people on the venue's third floor.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! reported Foxx — who has yet to address his health complication — returned to social media after going on the boat, tweeting at the time: "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!"
Foxx's positive message sent off alarm bells for fans, who were confused by his post after he was radio silent for two months amid his health scare.
"Nah something ain’t right," declared one social media user, with another adding: "After all this brother been through there hasn’t been any real confirmation of him actually coming out speaking for himself or thanking fans for the love and support? Something ain’t right! What’s so hard about doing a real time proof of life. I hope he is well, but this is fishy."
Us Weekly spoke to the source about Foxx not being 100 percent yet.