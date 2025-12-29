Brigitte Bardot Never Fixed Broken Relationship With Her Only Son Before Death — Years After Attempting to Induce Her Own Miscarriage

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot died before mending her relationship with her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier. The iconic s-- symbol had a complicated experience being a mom, as she suffered from pregnancy-related depression and tried to kill herself in the years after giving birth to the now-65-year-old in January 1960. Bardot's troubled past and failed role as a parent resurfaced following her sad death at age 91 on Sunday, December 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot was estranged from her only child.

While Bardot struggled on and off with mental health issues throughout the majority of her life in the spotlight, the late French bombshell's problems only worsened after marrying her Babette Goes to War costar Jacques Charrier in 1959. Brigitte appeared pushed into her marriage with Jacques after getting pregnant at age 25, something that made her miserable. "I looked at my flat, slender belly in the mirror like a dear friend upon whom I was about to close a coffin lid," she penned in her 1996 memoir, Initiales B.B.

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Tried to Induce Her Own Miscarriage

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot shared one son with her ex-husband Jacques Charrier.

Not wanting to be a mom, Brigitte even tried to induce a miscarriage by repeatedly punching herself in the stomach and begging a doctor for morphine. Being one of France's most famous bombshells only made matters worse, as paparazzi ruthlessly tried to capture photos of her baby bump after it was revealed to the world that Brigitte had conceived her first child. "I couldn’t take a walk. I couldn’t go out... I couldn’t even go to have my baby in a hospital, she recalled in her book.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Attempted Suicide After Giving Birth to Her Only Son

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot gave birth to her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier in January 1960.

Brigitte ultimately gave birth to Nicolas in January 1960 and fought with her husband about wanting to return to work. "He wanted her to be a mother and look after the child," Ginette Vincendeau, author of Brigitte Bardot and Brigitte Bardot: The Life, the Legend, the Movies, explained while speaking to Closer. As her emotions became heavier and she was left feeling trapped in her allegedly abusive marriage, Brigitte attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrists and trying to overdose on sleeping pills.

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot tried to induce her own miscarriage by punching herself in the stomach.