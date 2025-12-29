or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brigitte Bardot
OK LogoNEWS

Brigitte Bardot Never Fixed Broken Relationship With Her Only Son Before Death — Years After Attempting to Induce Her Own Miscarriage

Photo of Brigitte Bardot.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot died at age 91 on Sunday, December 28.

Profile Image

Dec. 29 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot died before mending her relationship with her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

The iconic s-- symbol had a complicated experience being a mom, as she suffered from pregnancy-related depression and tried to kill herself in the years after giving birth to the now-65-year-old in January 1960.

Bardot's troubled past and failed role as a parent resurfaced following her sad death at age 91 on Sunday, December 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Brigitte Bardot was estranged from her only child.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot was estranged from her only child.

While Bardot struggled on and off with mental health issues throughout the majority of her life in the spotlight, the late French bombshell's problems only worsened after marrying her Babette Goes to War costar Jacques Charrier in 1959.

Brigitte appeared pushed into her marriage with Jacques after getting pregnant at age 25, something that made her miserable.

"I looked at my flat, slender belly in the mirror like a dear friend upon whom I was about to close a coffin lid," she penned in her 1996 memoir, Initiales B.B.

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Tried to Induce Her Own Miscarriage

Image of Brigitte Bardot shared one son with her ex-husband Jacques Charrier.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot shared one son with her ex-husband Jacques Charrier.

Not wanting to be a mom, Brigitte even tried to induce a miscarriage by repeatedly punching herself in the stomach and begging a doctor for morphine.

Being one of France's most famous bombshells only made matters worse, as paparazzi ruthlessly tried to capture photos of her baby bump after it was revealed to the world that Brigitte had conceived her first child.

"I couldn’t take a walk. I couldn’t go out... I couldn’t even go to have my baby in a hospital, she recalled in her book.

MORE ON:
Brigitte Bardot

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Attempted Suicide After Giving Birth to Her Only Son

Image of Brigitte Bardot gave birth to her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier in January 1960.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot gave birth to her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier in January 1960.

Brigitte ultimately gave birth to Nicolas in January 1960 and fought with her husband about wanting to return to work.

"He wanted her to be a mother and look after the child," Ginette Vincendeau, author of Brigitte Bardot and Brigitte Bardot: The Life, the Legend, the Movies, explained while speaking to Closer.

As her emotions became heavier and she was left feeling trapped in her allegedly abusive marriage, Brigitte attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrists and trying to overdose on sleeping pills.

Image of Brigitte Bardot tried to induce her own miscarriage by punching herself in the stomach.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot tried to induce her own miscarriage by punching herself in the stomach.

Brigitte survived, however, and was diagnosed with acute depression before divorcing Jacques in 1962 and losing custody of her only son.

"I didn’t bring up Nicolas because I needed support, roots," Brigitte later explained, according to Closer. "I couldn’t be Nicolas’ roots because I was completely uprooted, unbalanced, lost in that crazy world."

Throughout Nicolas' life, Brigitte and her son reportedly kept in touch intermittently but never fixed their complicated relationship.

After the release of her memoir — in which she referred to her pregnancy as a "tumor" and wished for a dog instead of a son — Nicolas and his father sued Brigitte for invasion of privacy. The case resulted in a Paris court ordering Brigitte to pay roughly $40,000 in damages.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.