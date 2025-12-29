Brigitte Bardot Never Fixed Broken Relationship With Her Only Son Before Death — Years After Attempting to Induce Her Own Miscarriage
Brigitte Bardot died before mending her relationship with her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.
The iconic s-- symbol had a complicated experience being a mom, as she suffered from pregnancy-related depression and tried to kill herself in the years after giving birth to the now-65-year-old in January 1960.
Bardot's troubled past and failed role as a parent resurfaced following her sad death at age 91 on Sunday, December 28.
While Bardot struggled on and off with mental health issues throughout the majority of her life in the spotlight, the late French bombshell's problems only worsened after marrying her Babette Goes to War costar Jacques Charrier in 1959.
Brigitte appeared pushed into her marriage with Jacques after getting pregnant at age 25, something that made her miserable.
"I looked at my flat, slender belly in the mirror like a dear friend upon whom I was about to close a coffin lid," she penned in her 1996 memoir, Initiales B.B.
Brigitte Bardot Tried to Induce Her Own Miscarriage
Not wanting to be a mom, Brigitte even tried to induce a miscarriage by repeatedly punching herself in the stomach and begging a doctor for morphine.
Being one of France's most famous bombshells only made matters worse, as paparazzi ruthlessly tried to capture photos of her baby bump after it was revealed to the world that Brigitte had conceived her first child.
"I couldn’t take a walk. I couldn’t go out... I couldn’t even go to have my baby in a hospital, she recalled in her book.
Brigitte Bardot Attempted Suicide After Giving Birth to Her Only Son
Brigitte ultimately gave birth to Nicolas in January 1960 and fought with her husband about wanting to return to work.
"He wanted her to be a mother and look after the child," Ginette Vincendeau, author of Brigitte Bardot and Brigitte Bardot: The Life, the Legend, the Movies, explained while speaking to Closer.
As her emotions became heavier and she was left feeling trapped in her allegedly abusive marriage, Brigitte attempted to commit suicide by slitting her wrists and trying to overdose on sleeping pills.
Brigitte survived, however, and was diagnosed with acute depression before divorcing Jacques in 1962 and losing custody of her only son.
"I didn’t bring up Nicolas because I needed support, roots," Brigitte later explained, according to Closer. "I couldn’t be Nicolas’ roots because I was completely uprooted, unbalanced, lost in that crazy world."
Throughout Nicolas' life, Brigitte and her son reportedly kept in touch intermittently but never fixed their complicated relationship.
After the release of her memoir — in which she referred to her pregnancy as a "tumor" and wished for a dog instead of a son — Nicolas and his father sued Brigitte for invasion of privacy. The case resulted in a Paris court ordering Brigitte to pay roughly $40,000 in damages.