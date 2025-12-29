Brigitte Bardot's Sad Last Days Were Spent in Hiding as Late Actress Didn't Want World to Know She Was 'Overweight' and 'Suffering'

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot's final moments looked drastically different from her days as one of France's most famous bombshells. The beloved star — who died at age 91 on Sunday, December 28 — spent her sad last days hiding away in her massive estate on the French Riviera, as she attempted to keep the struggling state of her health a secret from the rest of the world. "My life is h---," she admitted prior to her passing, according to Globe. "I have paid dearly for [being a] celebrity."

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Lived in 'Terrible Agony' Before Her Death

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot was 'forced to use crutches' to get around before her death.

Bardot was in a great deal of pain due to degenerative arthritis in her hips, the news outlet revealed. "Brigitte’s in terrible agony. Friends are worried her days are numbered," a source spilled to the tabloid. "She can barely put one foot in front of the other and is forced to use crutches on the rare occasions she ventures from her home." The insider continued: "It's heartbreaking to see her struggling, her face etched in pain. She has gone from being a screen goddess and Playboy pinup to a gnarled old woman."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot was an iconic 1960s s-- symbol.

The confidant confessed Bardot was "overweight" before her death, with "her face bloated and wrinkled from years of sunbathing." "She hasn’t looked after herself properly for years," the source claimed. "She's had health scares for decades. Now we fear her lifestyle has caught up with her and she’s dying. She is so reclusive because she doesn’t want people to see how much she’s suffering."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Dead at Age 91

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot downplayed her health status in recent years.

While Bardot attempted to downplay her health status in recent years, her death was sadly revealed by her foundation in a statement to CNN on Sunday. "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals," the message read. "Her legacy lives on through the actions and struggles the Foundation continues with the same passion and the same fidelity to her ideals." The foundation's press director, Bruno Jacquelin, confirmed to the Associated Press that the iconic 1960s s-- symbol died on Sunday inside of her Saint-Tropez home after recently being hospitalized. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed to the public.

Brigitte Bardot Responded to Rumors She Died 2 Months Before Her Passing

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized and underwent surgery two months before her death.