Brigitte Macron to Appeal Court Ruling After Losing Defamation Case Over Viral Gender Rumors

Brigitte Macron, France's First Lady, is known for her elegance and composure during public events. But lately, she's found herself at the center of online controversy — and she's fighting back.

This week, Brigitte announced plans to appeal a French court decision that cleared two women who spread false and damaging rumors about her online. The claims, which first gained traction in 2021, alleged that she was "born a man" and had "sexually abused" her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, when he was a teenager.

The Paris Appeal Court recently dismissed all 18 defamation charges against the women — Amandine Roy, a 53-year-old clairvoyant and Natacha Rey, a 49-year-old blogger.