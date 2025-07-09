Brigitte Macron Snubs Husband Emmanuel AGAIN — 2 Months After Infamous Slap Altercation: Watch
After Brigitte Macron famously slapped French President Emmanuel Macron two months ago, another awkward public interaction between the pair is making headlines.
When Emmanuel and Brigitte arrived in the United Kingdom on July 8 for a three-day visit, cameras captured the duo as they were departing their jet at Royal Air Force Northolt in London.
She Left Him Hanging
While Emmanuel held out his hand to help Brigitte walk down the steps, she completely dismissed him and left him hanging. Rather than take her husband’s hand, she opted to use the railing instead.
Once she stepped down, she acknowledged her husband, exchanging a few words with him and gave him a smile.
The Shocking Altercation
In the aforementioned incident, which occurred in May, Brigitte and Emmanuel got into it after they landed in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, for a visit. Brigitte was caught putting her hands on Emmanuel’s face and pushing him back minutes after they arrived. Emmanuel tried to downplay the altercation, stating they were “squabbling” and “joking," adding that “everyone needs to calm down.”
“It was a moment when the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by joking around,” a source dished to a French international news agency at the time. “It’s a moment of togetherness. No more was needed to feed the mills of the conspiracy theorists.”
Body Language Expert Tells All
Judi James, a body language expert, spoke to a news outlet at the time about what she believes went down.
“If this had been his hand and her face would it have been called ‘playful?'” Judi asked. “So it should not be from her to him.”
A lip reader also claimed that as Brigitte passed Emmanuel coming off the plane that day she said, “Stay away, you loser.”
“As the aircraft door opens, President Macron is seen turning toward Brigitte,” the expert explained. “In an unexpected moment, she pushes him in the face. Realizing the door is already open and staff are witnessing the interaction, Emmanuel appears uncomfortable and quickly raises his hand with a forced ‘Hi.’"
A Conspiracy Theory
As OK! reported, conservative commentator Candace Owens recently shared Donald Trump called her, begging her to stop touting a conspiracy theory Brigitte is a man.
