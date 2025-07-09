Brigitte Macron Snubs Husband Emmanuel AGAIN — 2 Months After Infamous Slap Altercation: Watch

Judi James, a body language expert, spoke to a news outlet at the time about what she believes went down.

“If this had been his hand and her face would it have been called ‘playful?'” Judi asked. “So it should not be from her to him.”

A lip reader also claimed that as Brigitte passed Emmanuel coming off the plane that day she said, “Stay away, you loser.”

“As the aircraft door opens, President Macron is seen turning toward Brigitte,” the expert explained. “In an unexpected moment, she pushes him in the face. Realizing the door is already open and staff are witnessing the interaction, Emmanuel appears uncomfortable and quickly raises his hand with a forced ‘Hi.’"