Bristol Palin Is 'Trying Her Hardest To Stay Positive' After 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery: 'Things Could Be Worse'
Bristol Palin is leaving it all on the operating table — and hopefully for the very last time.
On Wednesday, January 25, the 32-year-old opened up to her Instagram followers and shared a personal photo of herself recovering from a breast reconstruction surgery she had the night before. Palin's wounds were secured in a compression bra with surgical drains attached that were being filled with fluid.
"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," the daughter of former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin wrote over a mirror selfie via her Instagram Story.
"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring," the real estate agent explained to her 571,000 followers.
"The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life," Palin admitted of how the numerous operations took a toll on her mental health and caused an overwhelming amount of insecurity.
"Praying this is the last surgery needed — I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA," the mom-of-three — who shares Tripp, 14, Sailor, 7, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnson, and Atlee, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer — confessed.
Despite her excessive surgeries being both a physical and emotional battle to overcome, the home renovator confirmed she was "trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for."
"I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse," Palin noted in an effort to uplift her spirits.
After sharing the lengthy update with her followers, the former reality star requested fans to "please send" her show recommendations to keep her mind busy while she rests and recovers.
"Or funny memes cause I'm already going stir crazzzzy," Palin concluded.