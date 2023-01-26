Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison
Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother.
On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling.
"Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCES
The 25-year-old was made custodial guardian of Chloe and younger brother Grayson, 16, while their parents serve their combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.
"Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually," Savannah explained in the Tuesday, January 24, episode of "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast, which released a week after the couple went into their respective federal prisons.
- Todd Chrisley Receives First Visit In Prison From Daughter Lindsie & Nanny Faye After Beginning 12 Year Sentence
- Savannah Chrisley Admits Her Life Is 'Falling Apart' As Parents Todd & Julie Carry On Combined 19-Year Prison Sentence
- Savannah Chrisley Vows To 'Forever Fight' For Her Mother Julie As She Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
“We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough. I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast today was filmed prior to my life falling apart," she explained.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS IT 'MAKES NO SENSE' THAT JEN SHAH RECEIVED LIGHTER JAIL SENTENCE THAN HER PARENTS TODD & JULIE
"This was pre-life falling apart," she explained a disclaimer for the previously recorded episode. "And now the podcasts moving forward that I do will be post."
"Next week I’ll have a very intense one-on-one podcast with myself giving an update where my life is at, where things stand, how the kiddos are, Nanny, all the above and give an update on my parents," the reality star teased. "Because you don’t have one yet. I’m really looking forward to giving that update because I’ve seen God work in the craziest of circumstances."
Todd will be spending the next twelve years locked up at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida while Julie will be imprisoned for seven years at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.