Bristol Palin Is 'Finally On The Mend' After Undergoing Ninth Breast Reduction Surgery: 'It's Affected My Body More Than I Wanted To Admit'
Bristol Palin is letting followers in on how she's holding up after she underwent her ninth breast reduction surgery in late January.
During an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, February 23, the 32-year-old got candid about how recovery process.
"I had a botched breast reduction when I was really young," she wrote. "I've had multiple surgeries to correct the damage — scars, muscle tissue, etc. because of it."
"Healing is fine — I had 2 major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit," she continued. "But I'm 4 weeks post-op and finally feeling like I'm on the mend🙏🏻"
Last month, the mom-of-three shared various snapshots of herself post-surgery.
"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," she said while showing a compression bra with surgical drains. "I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life."
"Praying this is the last surgery needed — I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA," she explained. "Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for. I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."
After revealing intimate details about her life, the reality star asked her followers to send her any show recommendations to keep her busy while laying low.
"Or funny memes cause I'm already going stir crazzzzy," Palin quipped.
This is hardly the first time the Teen Mom OG star has been vocal about going under the knife. In March 2021, she uploaded a video of her scars from a tummy tuck she had gotten years prior.
"Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles... and not from insecurities/scars," she said. "Here's something I don't share. Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to."