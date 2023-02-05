Tummy Tucks, Breast Augmentations & More! Inside Bristol Palin's Plastic Surgery Journey: Photos

Bristol Palin, the daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, is known for being a public speaker and a reality television personality. She starred in Lifetime's Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp, as well as Season 15 of Dancing with the Stars.

In recent years, the mother-of-three — who shares Tripp, 14, Sailor, 7, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnson, and Atlee, 5, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer — has been open about several of her plastic surgery procedures and the effects they have had on her physical and mental health.