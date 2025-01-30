Bristol Palin, 34, Suffering From Facial Paralysis 'Brought on by Stress': See the Shocking Photos

"I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face. My mouth was pulling this way," she said while motioning to the side of her cheek. "It just felt like a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, 'Wow. This is looking a little weird.'"

"Within a couple hours the entire left side of of my face was numb and just paralyzed," she shared. "I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy."