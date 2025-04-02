Bristol Palin Reveals Sobriety Journey Amid Life-Altering Health Condition: '365 Days Without Alcohol'

Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin revealed in an Instagram Story on Monday, March 31, that she’s been sober from alcohol for one year.

“365 days without alcohol… which sounds dramatic typing this out because I have never been a big ‘drinker’ — but this year of having a completely sober mind has allowed me to reevaluate a lot. I don't want to alter the state of my mind and don't want to ‘take the edge off’ of anything, 10/10 recommend,” she penned.