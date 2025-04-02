or
Bristol Palin Reveals Sobriety Journey Amid Life-Altering Health Condition: '365 Days Without Alcohol'

photo of Bristol Palin
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin revealed on Instagram that she has been '365 days' sober from alcohol.

By:

April 2 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin revealed in an Instagram Story on Monday, March 31, that she’s been sober from alcohol for one year.

“365 days without alcohol… which sounds dramatic typing this out because I have never been a big ‘drinker’ — but this year of having a completely sober mind has allowed me to reevaluate a lot. I don't want to alter the state of my mind and don't want to ‘take the edge off’ of anything, 10/10 recommend,” she penned.

bristol palin reveals sobriety journey health condition days without alcohol
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin said she has been '365 days' sober from alcohol.

Bristol’s recent confession is the first time she’s publicly discussed her experience with alcohol.

Her sobriety announcement was followed by an update on her facial paralysis, which she first opened up about in January.

In a post to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 1, the mom-of-three, 34, discussed how she’s battled the condition for 10 weeks. “This feels so vain to talk about, but here's the update... 71 days and my face is still half paralyzed,” she said about the left side of her face.

bristol palin reveals sobriety health condition days without alcohol
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin said her facial paralysis has barely improved since January.

Though her facial paralysis has yet to fully improve, the Dancing With the Stars alum is now able to move her left eyebrow “a little.”

To help cure her condition, she went to Alaska to receive “nerve blocks,” which according to Cleveland Clinic, are “injection[s] of medication close to a targeted nerve or group of nerves to provide temporary pain relief.”

Bristol Palin

bristol palin reveals sobriety life altering condition days without alcohol
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin has been given 'nerve blocks' to improve her condition.

Bristol said she thinks the injections have “improved” her facial paralysis, as she’s experiencing “a lot less” pain and restraint in her face and neck.

When she first talked about her facial paralysis in January, Bristol revealed her first sign that something was wrong was when her face started drooping to the left side.

“I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face — my mouth was pulling [to the left], and it just felt a little off,” she explained. “Within a couple of hours, the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed.”

bristol palin reveals sobriety journey life altering condition days without alcohol
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin said she plans to get something 'more extreme' to treat her facial paralysis.

When she sought medical help, the star's doctor thought she had Bell’s palsy, a temporary paralysis of the facial region. Since then, she’s undergone multiple acupuncture treatments per week to gain function of her facial muscles again.

With little to no improvement, Bristol plans to go back to Alaska in a few weeks to treat her facial paralysis with “something more extreme,” as it is “a very bad case.”

