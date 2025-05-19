NEWS Britney Spears Looked Distressed During 2007 VMAs Performance 1 Day After Partying With Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Cassie Ventura's 21st Birthday: Watch Source: MEGA Fans are concerned Britney Spears could be a victim of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Fans are worried "something happened" to Britney Spears during Cassie Ventura's 21st birthday party in 2007. A resurfaced video of the pop star's September 2007 MTV Video Music Awards performance sparked concerns over the weekend after it was revealed during Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trafficking trial that Spears attended the rapper's bash for his then-girlfriend the night before.

Britney Spears' 2007 VMAs Performance Sparks Concerns

When Spears took the stage at the VMAs in Las Vegas on September 9, 2007, the "Gimme More" singer looked distressed and completely out of it, while clips from rehearsals leading up to the awards show displayed the Princess of Pop confidently nailing the routine. The video shared to social media from the MTV broadcast at the time eerily panned to Combs sternly watching Spears from the crowd.

Britney Spears' Fans Worry 'Something Happened' Before 2007 VMAs

Source: @ultimate80schick/TikTok The pop star had a troubled performance at the 2007 VMAs after partying with Sean 'Diddy' Combs the night before.

In the comments section of the post, Spears' supporters expressed their fears about what went down at Ventura's party. "Something happened to her at that party because if you watch the rehearsals for this performance, it’s a completely different Britney," one fan claimed, as another suggested: "They defff sabotaged her at that party the night before." A third person alleged: "Pretty sure she was still on something. Would love to hear some of those dancers stories."

Cassie Ventura Testifies About Britney Spears' Attendance at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Party

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs invited Britney Spears to Cassie Ventura's 21st birthday party.

Fans looked back on Spears' infamous performance after Ventura testified about the "Toxic" hitmaker's appearance at her 21st birthday party while on the stand during Combs' federal trial. "Sean was there and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me," she recalled of her bash, which was thrown at a Vegas nightclub.

Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura kissed Sean 'Diddy' Combs for the first time at her 21st birthday party.

It was that night Ventura said Combs, then 38, kissed the "Me & U" singer for the very first time — transforming their previous work relationship into a romantic one.

Britney Spears Previously Admitted She 'Hadn't Slept' Night Before 2007 VMAs

Source: @ultimate80schick/TikTok Britney Spears admitted she wasn't feeling her best at the 2007 VMAs.