Britney Spears Looked Distressed During 2007 VMAs Performance 1 Day After Partying With Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Cassie Ventura's 21st Birthday: Watch
Fans are worried "something happened" to Britney Spears during Cassie Ventura's 21st birthday party in 2007.
A resurfaced video of the pop star's September 2007 MTV Video Music Awards performance sparked concerns over the weekend after it was revealed during Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trafficking trial that Spears attended the rapper's bash for his then-girlfriend the night before.
Britney Spears' 2007 VMAs Performance Sparks Concerns
When Spears took the stage at the VMAs in Las Vegas on September 9, 2007, the "Gimme More" singer looked distressed and completely out of it, while clips from rehearsals leading up to the awards show displayed the Princess of Pop confidently nailing the routine.
The video shared to social media from the MTV broadcast at the time eerily panned to Combs sternly watching Spears from the crowd.
Britney Spears' Fans Worry 'Something Happened' Before 2007 VMAs
In the comments section of the post, Spears' supporters expressed their fears about what went down at Ventura's party.
"Something happened to her at that party because if you watch the rehearsals for this performance, it’s a completely different Britney," one fan claimed, as another suggested: "They defff sabotaged her at that party the night before."
A third person alleged: "Pretty sure she was still on something. Would love to hear some of those dancers stories."
Cassie Ventura Testifies About Britney Spears' Attendance at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Party
Fans looked back on Spears' infamous performance after Ventura testified about the "Toxic" hitmaker's appearance at her 21st birthday party while on the stand during Combs' federal trial.
"Sean was there and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me," she recalled of her bash, which was thrown at a Vegas nightclub.
It was that night Ventura said Combs, then 38, kissed the "Me & U" singer for the very first time — transforming their previous work relationship into a romantic one.
Britney Spears Previously Admitted She 'Hadn't Slept' Night Before 2007 VMAs
Spears' 2022 memoir, The Woman in Me, also fueled theories behind the "Circus" vocalist's 2007 VMAs performance, as she admitted to not getting any sleep after Ventura's party.
"There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions. I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy. It was less than a year since I’d had my second baby in two years but everyone was acting like my not having six-pack abs was offensive," she said in reference to criticism about her weight.
Spears continued: "I couldn’t believe I was going to have to go out onstage feeling the way I felt. I went out there and did the best I could at that moment in time, which — yes, granted — was far from my best at other times. I could see myself on video throughout the auditorium while I performed; it was like looking at myself in a fun-house mirror."