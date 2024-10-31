Britney Spears Says There Was 'A LOT' She Left Out of Her Memoir Because She Was 'Too Embarrassed by What People Would Say'

Despite spilling several bombshells in her memoir last year — including an abortion she had after becoming pregnant with her boyfriend Justin Timberlake's child — Spears admitted there's "A LOT" she "didn’t share in [her] book," noting: "I was embarrassed by what people would say and if I could even deal with it !!!"

The "Toxic" singer, who was freed from her father's 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021, continued: "I’m learning the power of words and how they can change your life !!! Don’t ever let people confuse you or make you think you deserve abuse or mess with your head !!! It’s so cool that we are all extremely different beautiful people with our own stories !!! To be able to connect with even two or three people or touch someone’s heart and soul is the reason why I think we are here as people !!!"