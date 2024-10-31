Britney Spears Says There Was 'A LOT' She Left Out of Her Memoir Because She Was 'Too Embarrassed by What People Would Say'
Britney Spears still has a great deal to tell the world after releasing her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023.
On Wednesday, October 30, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a lengthy rant reflecting on her journey through learning how to journal and speak her mind after being "sad" for so long.
Despite spilling several bombshells in her memoir last year — including an abortion she had after becoming pregnant with her boyfriend Justin Timberlake's child — Spears admitted there's "A LOT" she "didn’t share in [her] book," noting: "I was embarrassed by what people would say and if I could even deal with it !!!"
The "Toxic" singer, who was freed from her father's 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021, continued: "I’m learning the power of words and how they can change your life !!! Don’t ever let people confuse you or make you think you deserve abuse or mess with your head !!! It’s so cool that we are all extremely different beautiful people with our own stories !!! To be able to connect with even two or three people or touch someone’s heart and soul is the reason why I think we are here as people !!!"
The comment came after Spears shared a story about the time she "had a trip where I was literally the saddest I have ever been in my life !!!"
"I was there for two weeks and the first three days was with a guy friend, but I wasn’t in the mood to flirt with anybody !!!" she explained without going into detail about who the mystery man was, where the vacation was or when it took place.
- Britney Spears Admits 'Something's Going on' as Fans Remain Concerned About Singer's Mental Health: 'It's Beyond Comprehension'
- Britney Spears Admits Writing Her Memoir Was 'So Hard' After Reliving Her Traumatic Past
- 'Soul-Crushing': Britney Spears' Dad Fat-Shamed and 'Infantilized' Her for Years, Singer Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I guess because I didn’t give him a booty call he left and I was so thankful he did !!! So I started writing and keeping a journal !!! And when I did that I had no desire to work but I did !!!" the "Circus" hitmaker added.
Spears claimed: "I put on my heels, turned on a ring light and it wasn’t good at first but then something happened !!! It got really good and extremely hot 🥵!!! The whole room turned completely red three or four times and it wasn’t as if I was doing something evil or bad !!! It was my heart speaking through the walls !!!"
"I believed in God again after that trip !!!" Spears wrote elsewhere in her lengthy Instagram message. "I started shooting and I watched every sunset by myself !!! I feel like by me expressing my words in my journal and whatever my hands were writing, I believe it became pure magic !!! I’m sharing this because I’ve had some horrible days that were literally he worst !!!"
"Every now and then we do need to hear a story of hope or a miracle !!! I think I needed to be reminded of that day as well !!!" she concluded.