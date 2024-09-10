10 of the Most Memorable Moments From the VMAs: From Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement to Britney Spears and Madonna's Epic Kiss and More
*NSYNC Reunited in 2013
Justin Timberlake surprised the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 attendees during his Video Vanguard performance. After telling the crowd, "You asked for it," his *NSYNC bandmates — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — emerged onstage to perform some of their hit songs, including "Bye Bye Bye" and "Girlfriend."
"But most of all, half of the Moonmen I ever won, I won with those four guys right there. So above all else, we can keep it at my house, but I’m going to share this award with them," Timberlake said in his acceptance speech.
Beyoncé Announced Her Pregnancy
The 2011 MTV VMAs witnessed Beyoncé's first pregnancy reveal during her "Love on Top" performance. She flaunted her growing baby bump at the time while donning a purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana blazer, a white button-down shirt and heels.
Britney Spears Ripped Off Her Suit
Britney Spears offered an iconic 2000 VMAs performance in which she showed off her jaw-dropping bejeweled outfit after ripping off a suit.
Over two decades later, it remains one of the most iconic moments in the ceremony's history.
Britney Spears Brought a Python on Stage
Kanye West Interrupted Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift outshined other musicians and won a Moon Person statuette for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs. But while she was delivering her acceptance speech, Kanye West interrupted her and told the young songstress, "I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
The incident marked the beginning of the lengthy feud between the duo.
Lady Gaga Arrived in Her Meat Dress
During the 2010 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga made headlines for donning her memorable meat dress designed by Franc Fernandez. She explained that her look was a sign of her disapproval of the military’s "Don’t Ask Don’t Tell" policy.
The "Shallow" hitmaker told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, "If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as many rights as the meat on our own bones."
Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera Performed 'Like a Virgin'
Decades after Madonna's iconic "Like a Virgin" performance at the first VMAs in 1984, the "Material Girl" decided to recreate it with Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 installment of the ceremony.
A few minutes into their appearance, Madonna kissed Spears on the lips before turning to Aguilera to do the same thing.
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley Kissed on Stage
Before the 2003 VMAs kiss, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley passionately canoodled for about four seconds at the 1994 ceremony.
Reflecting on their onstage PDA, Presley told Oprah Winfrey in 2010, "Sometimes, he knew I didn’t love that [publicity] and he needed to do his thing. I would be there uncomfortably, like the MTV thing. His hand was blue after we got off that stage. He showed me and it was completely blue — I did not want to do that."
The "Lights Out" singer, who died on January 12, 2023, continued, "It was not in my nature to do that thing but I understood it, as his wife, I needed to do some things like that.”
Jackson and Presley wed in May 1994, but called it quits in December 1995.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Offered a Steamy 'Señorita' Performance
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dominated the 2019 VMAs stage with a steamy performance of their hit song "Señorita." It marked the second time they sang the summer jam live.
The Spice Girls Paid Tribute to Princess Diana
Following Princess Diana's death in August 1997, the Spice Girls attended that year's VMAs wearing black arm bands to express their sadness over the loss.