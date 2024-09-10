or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > MTV Video Music Awards
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 of the Most Memorable Moments From the VMAs: From Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement to Britney Spears and Madonna's Epic Kiss and More

justin biebers transformation
Source: MTV News/YouTube; MEGA

This year's MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the USB Arena in New York on September 11.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

*NSYNC Reunited in 2013

nsync reunited in
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake surprised the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 attendees during his Video Vanguard performance. After telling the crowd, "You asked for it," his *NSYNC bandmates — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — emerged onstage to perform some of their hit songs, including "Bye Bye Bye" and "Girlfriend."

"But most of all, half of the Moonmen I ever won, I won with those four guys right there. So above all else, we can keep it at my house, but I’m going to share this award with them," Timberlake said in his acceptance speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyoncé Announced Her Pregnancy

beyonce announced her pregnancy
Source: MTV News/YouTube

The 2011 MTV VMAs witnessed Beyoncé's first pregnancy reveal during her "Love on Top" performance. She flaunted her growing baby bump at the time while donning a purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana blazer, a white button-down shirt and heels.

Britney Spears Ripped Off Her Suit

britney spears ripped off her suit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears offered an iconic 2000 VMAs performance in which she showed off her jaw-dropping bejeweled outfit after ripping off a suit.

Over two decades later, it remains one of the most iconic moments in the ceremony's history.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Brought a Python on Stage

britney spears brought a python
Source: MEGA

In 2001, Spears gave another thrilling performance and danced to "I'm a Slave 4 U" while holding a seven-foot-long yellow python.

"One of my favorite performances was with an albino python," she wrote on X in 2023. "I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage."

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Interrupted Taylor Swift

kanye west interrupted taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift outshined other musicians and won a Moon Person statuette for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs. But while she was delivering her acceptance speech, Kanye West interrupted her and told the young songstress, "I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

The incident marked the beginning of the lengthy feud between the duo.

MORE ON:
MTV Video Music Awards
Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga Arrived in Her Meat Dress

lady gaga arrived in her meat dress
Source: MEGA

During the 2010 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga made headlines for donning her memorable meat dress designed by Franc Fernandez. She explained that her look was a sign of her disapproval of the military’s "Don’t Ask Don’t Tell" policy.

The "Shallow" hitmaker told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, "If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as many rights as the meat on our own bones."

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera Performed 'Like a Virgin'

madonna britney spears and christina aguilera performed like a virgin
Source: MEGA

Decades after Madonna's iconic "Like a Virgin" performance at the first VMAs in 1984, the "Material Girl" decided to recreate it with Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 installment of the ceremony.

A few minutes into their appearance, Madonna kissed Spears on the lips before turning to Aguilera to do the same thing.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley Kissed on Stage

michael jackson and lisa marie presley kissed on stage
Source: MEGA

Before the 2003 VMAs kiss, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley passionately canoodled for about four seconds at the 1994 ceremony.

Reflecting on their onstage PDA, Presley told Oprah Winfrey in 2010, "Sometimes, he knew I didn’t love that [publicity] and he needed to do his thing. I would be there uncomfortably, like the MTV thing. His hand was blue after we got off that stage. He showed me and it was completely blue — I did not want to do that."

The "Lights Out" singer, who died on January 12, 2023, continued, "It was not in my nature to do that thing but I understood it, as his wife, I needed to do some things like that.”

Jackson and Presley wed in May 1994, but called it quits in December 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Offered a Steamy 'Señorita' Performance

shawn mendes and camila cabello offered a steamy senorita performance
Source: Shawn Mendes/YouTube

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dominated the 2019 VMAs stage with a steamy performance of their hit song "Señorita." It marked the second time they sang the summer jam live.

Article continues below advertisement

The Spice Girls Paid Tribute to Princess Diana

the spice girls paid tribute to princess diana
Source: MEGA

Following Princess Diana's death in August 1997, the Spice Girls attended that year's VMAs wearing black arm bands to express their sadness over the loss.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.