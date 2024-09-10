10 of the Most Memorable Moments From the VMAs: From Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement to Britney Spears and Madonna's Epic Kiss and More

Before the 2003 VMAs kiss, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley passionately canoodled for about four seconds at the 1994 ceremony.

Reflecting on their onstage PDA, Presley told Oprah Winfrey in 2010, "Sometimes, he knew I didn’t love that [publicity] and he needed to do his thing. I would be there uncomfortably, like the MTV thing. His hand was blue after we got off that stage. He showed me and it was completely blue — I did not want to do that."

The "Lights Out" singer, who died on January 12, 2023, continued, "It was not in my nature to do that thing but I understood it, as his wife, I needed to do some things like that.”

Jackson and Presley wed in May 1994, but called it quits in December 1995.