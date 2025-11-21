Britney Spears Claims She Has '6 Chins' in Unhinged Rant: 'The U.S. Has Always Crucified Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is confusing fans again. On Thursday, November 20, the pop star jumped on Instagram to share another life update, filming herself strutting up to the mirror. She wore a black blouse, a tiny pleated gray skirt and knee-high boots for the quick clip.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears posted a new Instagram rant about her appearance.

“Before I got my spa treatment yesterday !!! 😒😒😒 I changed into different clothes afterwards, I could have sworn before I left I didn’t have 6 chins. BESUZ is what my friends call me in the states because the US has always crucified me … in pics … oh well … tea anyone? 🍵,” she wrote in the caption. In another video clip, she spoke with a British accent, stating, "I never liked America, never have, never will. Sorry, I don't." She said that there are "so many beautiful places in the world," but she's "stuck in this dips--- place right now."

Spears called the photographers “incredibly mean," claiming they always take “the worst photos” of her. She said she “can’t go anywhere” without being hounded, adding, “It’s so offensive.”

Her rant comes after she was seen walking to her car in Los Angeles while holding a champagne flute after leaving Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village, Calif., on Tuesday, November 18, according to photos published by an outlet. But her team pushed back, telling Daily Mail that the “Sometimes” singer wasn't drinking any alcohol during the rare public outing.

Source: MEGA The pop star claimed paparazzi photos always make her look 'worse.'

As OK! previously reported, she’s spoken before about how invasive photographers have made her afraid to leave her home. "This is how the paps make my legs look when I go out," Spears wrote alongside a photo of herself in 2024. "Not very nice and I hardly go outside 'cause I know what they do...it's embarrassing, the whole subject, but that's exactly what they have always done to me...similar to what my dad used to do...it's demoralizing!!!"

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Fans were shocked by her comments about having 'six chins.'

Spears also vented about how much she hates being photographed without her consent. "The night before the paps got THAT SHOT of me going to my car !!!" she added next to a video of herself in a pink dress. "Same dress and same girl !!! Look, I get it. I know my body is not perfect but I also know I don’t have cellulite on my legs the way the paps betray me !!!"

Source: MEGA The singer's team denied she was drinking during her recent outing.

She didn’t stop there, insisting the way she’s photographed in public makes her look like “a different person.” “It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world !!!” she continued. “It’s the truth!!! It’s not healthy for my heart or my health !!! I’m 122 [pounds] and if I lost anymore weight and was sick and believed those pics I would be in the hospital !!!”