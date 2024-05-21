Britney Spears Admits She's 'Lost a Lot of Weight' Since Alarming Hotel Incident as Paparazzi Make Her 'a Nervous Wreck'
Britney Spears seems to treat her Instagram like a diary — except her shocking statements only further fuel concerns about her mental health and overall well-being.
On Monday, May 20, the Princess of Pop took to the social media app with a video from earlier this month of the 42-year-old showing off a see-through, floor-length dress.
"This is weirdly enough the day before I broke my foot!!!" Spears expressed in the caption of the since-deleted post, referring to the injury she suffered after trying to do a "leap" in the living room of her hotel suite at Chateau Marmont.
During her stay at the Hollywood hotel, Spears worried fans when she was photographed being escorted outside by paramedics after police received reports about a woman with the blonde beauty's description experiencing a possible "mental breakdown."
"You can see my face looks younger and I’m a bit heavier because well I don’t have paps and the news messing with me and making me a nervous wreck," Spears snubbed of paparazzi and reporters as heightened attention has been turned toward the "Toxic" singer in the weeks after the alarming incident.
"I’ve lost a lot of weight since then," Spears confessed, noting she has "a couple of new exciting projects on the way" amid additional claims the "Circus" hitmaker is potentially headed down a dangerous path financially.
- Britney Spears in Need of Another Conservatorship as Fans Worry Someone Is 'Forcing' Her to Record Bizarre Instagram Videos: Sources
- Britney Spears 'Can't Even Imagine What It Would Take to Repair Things' With Her Dad and Sister: 'Zero Interest to Her'
- Britney Spears Has 'Been on a Downward Spiral for a While,' Claims Insider: 'She' Surrounded by Enablers'
Spears concluded: "Hope you guys are having a wonderful day."
One day after uploading — and later deleting — the video filmed before the chaotic ordeal at Chateau Marmont, Spears took to Instagram with another post highlighting a recent self-care tactic she discovered.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So as some people know my mom does face care," the "Gimme More" singer randomly brought up of her mom, Lynne, who she has been estranged from for years aside from an apparent brief reconciliation around Britney's birthday in December of last year.
"I haven’t been really consistent with my face care routine but I found these three new incredible wands for my face and I’m starting to see improvements !!!" she said, as the Crossroads actress used the tools in the video.
"Chanel is literally the best … I wish someone would have told me about it earlier !!! It’s really unbelievable !!! Sharing is caring so," Britney concluded.
In a follow-up post, the mom-of-two shared a video of herself in a skimpy mini dress, alongside the caption: "That little black dress that every girl needs 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🌷🌷🍾🍾 !!!"