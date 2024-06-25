OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Calls Unflattering Paparazzi Photos 'Abusive' as She Feels 'Like One of the Most Bullied People in the World'

britney spears unflattering paparazzi photos pink dress bullied
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears found recent paparazzi photos of herself a bit "Criminal."

On Tuesday, June 25, the "Toxic" singer shared a lengthy rant via Instagram, where she called out photographers for releasing unflattering pictures of the pop star arriving at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles one day prior.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears unflattering paparazzi photos pink dress bullied
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears slammed photographers because she was unpleased with how she looked in recent paparazzi photos.

"The night before the paps got THAT SHOT of me going to my car !!!" Spears' caption began alongside a video of herself in the pink mini dress she wore with Birkenstocks for her recent flight back to California from Mexico. "Same dress and same girl !!!"

"Look, I get it. I know my body is not perfect but I also know I don’t have cellulite on my legs the way the paps betray me !!!" the blonde beauty continued in reference to one snap taken at a bad angle, which caught Spears' dress slightly riding up her behind while she was walking.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears unflattering paparazzi photos pink dress bullied
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star was spotted arriving at Van Nuys Airport in a hot pink mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears added: "I also know the way the paps shoot me in public when I go out I look like a different person !!! It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world !!!"

"It’s the truth !!!" the award-winning artist insisted. "It’s not healthy for my heart or my health !!!"

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears unflattering paparazzi photos pink dress bullied
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears claimed she weighs 122 pounds.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Spears proceeded to reveal her alleged weight, claiming, "I’m 122 [pounds] and if I lost anymore weight and was sick and believed those pics I would be in the hospital !!!"

"It’s a sticky conversation because in a world of where vanity rules not one person would believe me !!! Not one person will believe me because they prefer the negativity !!! Oh well !!!" she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears unflattering paparazzi photos pink dress bullied
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The singer said she felt 'betrayed' by photographers.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears' Instagram rant came just hours after the pop star's longtime lawyer Matthew Rosengart — who helped free the 42-year-old from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021 — announced the bittersweet ending of his time representing the "Circus" hitmaker as his client.

"I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus," the powerhouse attorney revealed in a statement obtained by People on Monday, June 24.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Spears has yet to acknowledge the news herself, however, she's previously opened up about how much Rosengart means to her via social media.

"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" the "Gimme More" singer declared back in May, when she found herself being evaluated by paramedics after police received reports of an individual with Spears' description experiencing a potential "mental breakdown."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.