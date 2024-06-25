Britney Spears Calls Unflattering Paparazzi Photos 'Abusive' as She Feels 'Like One of the Most Bullied People in the World'
Britney Spears found recent paparazzi photos of herself a bit "Criminal."
On Tuesday, June 25, the "Toxic" singer shared a lengthy rant via Instagram, where she called out photographers for releasing unflattering pictures of the pop star arriving at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles one day prior.
"The night before the paps got THAT SHOT of me going to my car !!!" Spears' caption began alongside a video of herself in the pink mini dress she wore with Birkenstocks for her recent flight back to California from Mexico. "Same dress and same girl !!!"
"Look, I get it. I know my body is not perfect but I also know I don’t have cellulite on my legs the way the paps betray me !!!" the blonde beauty continued in reference to one snap taken at a bad angle, which caught Spears' dress slightly riding up her behind while she was walking.
Spears added: "I also know the way the paps shoot me in public when I go out I look like a different person !!! It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world !!!"
"It’s the truth !!!" the award-winning artist insisted. "It’s not healthy for my heart or my health !!!"
- Britney Spears' Relationship With Sons Sean and Jayden Is 'Back on Track' as Singer Secretly Reconciles With Kids After Yearslong Estrangement
- Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photo of Britney Spears' Sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, Amid Family Feud
- 6 of Justin Timberlake's Biggest Scandals Before His DWI Arrest: From Britney Spears Drama to Nipplegate and More
Spears proceeded to reveal her alleged weight, claiming, "I’m 122 [pounds] and if I lost anymore weight and was sick and believed those pics I would be in the hospital !!!"
"It’s a sticky conversation because in a world of where vanity rules not one person would believe me !!! Not one person will believe me because they prefer the negativity !!! Oh well !!!" she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spears' Instagram rant came just hours after the pop star's longtime lawyer Matthew Rosengart — who helped free the 42-year-old from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021 — announced the bittersweet ending of his time representing the "Circus" hitmaker as his client.
"I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus," the powerhouse attorney revealed in a statement obtained by People on Monday, June 24.
Spears has yet to acknowledge the news herself, however, she's previously opened up about how much Rosengart means to her via social media.
"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" the "Gimme More" singer declared back in May, when she found herself being evaluated by paramedics after police received reports of an individual with Spears' description experiencing a potential "mental breakdown."