Britney Spears Says She 'Hardly' Goes Outside Due to the Paparazzi's 'Embarrassing' Treatment of Her: 'It's Demoralizing'
Britney Spears is over the way the paparazzi treat her.
The pop star, 42, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 30, to slam invasive photographers for making her afraid to leave her home.
"This is how the paps make my legs look when I go out," Spears wrote beside a photo of herself. "Not very nice and I hardly go outside 'cause I know what they do...it's embarrassing, the whole subject, but that's exactly what they have always done to me...similar to what my dad used to do...it's demoralizing!!!"
This isn't the first time the "Toxic" singer has clapped back at the paparazzi. On Tuesday, June 25, Spears lamented about how much she hated being photographed without her consent.
"The night before the paps got THAT SHOT of me going to my car !!!" she penned alongside a video of herself in a pink dress. "Same dress and same girl !!! Look, I get it. I know my body is not perfect but I also know I don’t have cellulite on my legs the way the paps betray me !!!"
"I also know the way the paps shoot me in public when I go out I look like a different person!!! It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world !!!" she continued. "It’s the truth!!! It’s not healthy for my heart or my health !!!"
"I’m 122 [pounds] and if I lost anymore weight and was sick and believed those pics I would be in the hospital !!!" Spears added. "It’s a sticky conversation because in a world of where vanity rules not one person would believe me !!! Not one person will believe me because they prefer the negativity !!! Oh well !!!"
The outbursts come as people in the A-lister's inner circle claim Spears is in a vulnerable place in her life. "Britney is fragile right now and needs help. She can do anything with her life thanks to the work she put in and the fame she achieved starting in her teens, but the path she's on now is only going to lead to more pain," a source claimed. "The scary thing is there’s no plan for the rest of her life."
Spears' finances have also become an issue. "There’s still a mountain of money she can make if she wants to," an insider said. "She can perform live again, and songwriters continue to pitch music that, if Britney actually recorded it, could be hits."