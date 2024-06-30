Britney Spears Says She 'Hardly' Goes Outside Due to the Paparazzi's 'Embarrassing' Treatment of Her: 'It's Demoralizing'

"I’m 122 [pounds] and if I lost anymore weight and was sick and believed those pics I would be in the hospital !!!" Spears added. "It’s a sticky conversation because in a world of where vanity rules not one person would believe me !!! Not one person will believe me because they prefer the negativity !!! Oh well !!!"

The outbursts come as people in the A-lister's inner circle claim Spears is in a vulnerable place in her life. "Britney is fragile right now and needs help. She can do anything with her life thanks to the work she put in and the fame she achieved starting in her teens, but the path she's on now is only going to lead to more pain," a source claimed. "The scary thing is there’s no plan for the rest of her life."