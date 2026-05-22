NEWS Britney Spears Asks Police Why Her Mom Lynne 'Got Away With Everything' After Killing 12-Year-Old Boy in Unhinged DUI Arrest Video Source: MEGA Lynne Spears fatally struck a 12-year-old boy with her vehicle as he rode his bike with a friend in bad weather in 1975. Rebecca Friedman May 22 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Britney Spears shockingly resurfaced a traumatic incident involving her mom, Lynne Spears, while speaking to police during her DUI arrest on March 4. In video footage of Britney's arrest, the "Toxic" singer boldly informed officers of her mother fatally striking a 12-year-old boy on a bike with her car decades ago. At the scene, one cop reminded the troubled 44-year-old it is "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both."

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'Why Didn't They Arrest Her?'

Source: MEGA 'My mom actually killed a man on a bike,' the pop star confessed.

In response, Britney candidly blurted, "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike, but I never did that before." While the policeman attempted to continue speaking, Britney wasn't finished with her rant, noting, "And nothing happened to her! … Why didn’t they arrest her? How come my mom got away with everything?" The Princess of Pop had been referencing a horrific 1975 accident in which Lynne hit a 12-year-old boy named Anthony Winters while rushing her own brother, Sonny Bridges, to a Louisiana hospital.

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'I Had a Sick Sensation That I Would Hit Them'

Source: MEGA Lynne Spears never faced charges as a result of the fatal incident.

Lynne detailed the tragic incident in her 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, writing, "The roads were slick with rain, and as I was rounding the curve, an oncoming car was coming in the left lane." "In a split second I could see two young boys riding their bikes on the road. In that flash of time, I had a sick sensation that I would hit one of them, that it would be impossible not to, as I knew my car would not stop, no matter how hard I slammed on the brakes," she eerily recalled. "One boy managed to get his bike out of the way, but his friend, a 12-year-old boy whose house was right by the scene of the accident, was hit.” Lynne never faced charges for the fatal accident, though the late boy's mother, Yvonne Winters, appeared to find peace with the situation during a 2019 interview with RadarOnline.com.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI in March.

"She’s never been in touch with me," Yvonne admitted of the now-71-year-old. "It was an accident. It was a terrible situation, but it was an accident, and accidents can happen to anyone." Britney covered a variety of topics during her erratic encounter with police back in March.

Britney Spears Told Police 'I Have a Pool'

Source: MEGA 'I’ll make you food or lasagna or whatever you want,' Britney Spears said to officers.