Britney Spears' Inner Circle 'Scared' for Her Well-Being After Rep Denies She Had Chaotic Outburst Post-Rehab: 'People Are Running Out of Answers'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' inner circle is allegedly in crisis mode. Though the signer's rep shut down allegations she was wielding a knife and scaring people during an outing at a Los Angeles restaurant, an insider claimed the denial is just a front for the public.

Article continues below advertisement

'People Are Running Out of Answers'

Source: mega A source claimed Britney Spears' inner circle is 'running out of answers' as to help the star.

Even more troubling, the alleged incident occurred after her stay in rehab, which followed her March DUI arrest. "People around Britney are exhausted, scared, and running out of answers," an insider spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. "If this is how she behaves in public, imagine what happens behind closed doors." According to the source, her inner circle had high hopes that getting help would finally set her on a good path, but they now fear things are just getting worse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer's rep denied accusations she was wielding a knife and yelling while out to dinner on Wednesday, May 13.

As OK! reported, prior to dining out, the mom-of-two, 44, was seen buying alcohol despite leaving rehab just two weeks earlier. In an initial report, sources claimed the pop star was yelling and barking like a dog while out to dinner. They alleged she left the table a mess and even tried to light a cigarette inside. One man who claimed they sat near Spears during the ordeal called it "a WILD experience." "She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience," he wrote on X. "One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer's Rep Denied She Had an Outburst

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears went to rehab following her DUI arrest to set an example for her two sons, a source spilled.

However, her rep declared the allegations were being "completely blown out of proportion." "Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors," they expressed in a public statement. "At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half." "This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person," they continued. "This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

Inside Britney Spears' DUI Drama

Source: mega The mom-of-two was seen buying alcohol just two weeks after leaving rehab.