Britney Spears Pleads Guilty to DUI 2 Months After Shocking Arrest

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Britney Spears pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI — but she won't face any jail time, a report revealed. The singer admitted to what California calls a "wet reckless" charge. The pop star's lawyer attended the Monday, May 4, court arraignment on her behalf a few days after she was officially charged following her March arrest. The judge sentenced Spears to 12 months probation and one day of jail, was was credited as time served, another outlet stated.

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Source: mega Britney Spears agreed to see a psychologist once a week.

She also agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month. "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney Michael A. Goldstein stated. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

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Why Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Source: mega The star will not serve any additional jail time.

As OK! reported, the singer, 44, was pulled over in Ventura Country, Calif., when her car was seen swerving. Spears was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, and authorities also found unidentified pills in her vehicle. Though her BAC was 0.06 percent, which is under California's 0.08 percent legal limit, authorities are still allowed to make an arrest if the driver shows signs of impairment.

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Source: mega Britney Spears was pulled over and arrested on March 4.

The vocalist's manager, Cade Hudson, released a statement after the ordeal, calling it "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he said. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time." He noted that her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, “are going to be spending time with her” throughout her recovery. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," Cade added.

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Britney Spears Went to Rehab

Source: mega The singer went to rehab in April but stayed for less than a month.

The mom-of-two's sons did end up staying by her side in the aftermath, with Britney sharing footage of their time together on social media. Amid rumors of struggling with substance abuse, the "Womanizer" crooner entered rehab in April, with a source telling TMZ on April 12 that she realized she "hit rock bottom."

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram The pop star wants to set a better example for her two sons.

A source told OK! the drama has "really shaken her." "She is acutely aware of how this looks, particularly in the eyes of her sons, and she has been making a concerted effort to reach out to them, repeatedly apologizing and trying to reassure them that she is committed to doing better," the insider shared. "She has made it clear she is willing to take whatever steps are necessary to rebuild their trust, because setting a positive example for them matters enormously to her," the insider continued. "At the same time, those close to her recognize that while her love for Sean and Jayden is unwavering, it has not always translated into consistent decision-making, which is part of the challenge she is now facing."

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The Singer Left Rehab

Source: mega A source said the mom-of-two 'is excited to start fresh' after the drama.