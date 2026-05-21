Britney Spears' DUI Police Report Exposes 'Empty Wine Glass,' Unprescribed Pills and 'Belligerent' Singer's 'Slurred' Speech

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The police report from Britney Spears' March 4 DUI arrest has exposed shocking new details about the pop star's alleged drunken encounter with cops. Spears, who spent a short stint at rehab after the March ordeal, was pulled over by police after an anonymous caller dialed 911 to report someone "traveling at high speeds and swerving" after 9 p.m. PT near her home in Ventura County, Calif., according to documents obtained by a news publication. The responding officer claimed they observed Spears' vehicle illegally cross into another lane by "approximately" two feet several times before sounding a siren for her to pull over.

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Source: MEGA 'I'm an angel,' Britney Spears alleged declared.

"[The subject] continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights. I activated the [police car’s] siren to get the driver’s attention,” the cop recalled, revealing Spears was dressed in a "worn" striped green dress and purple sandals. Upon approaching her car, the officer noticed a "distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from inside. Spears, however, claimed she'd only sipped one champagne mimosa seven hours prior. Still, she allegedly joked, "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel."

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was accused of having unprescribed Adderall in her purse.

During questioning, Spears confirmed to officers she'd consumed a variety of prescription drugs that day — including 200mg of anticonvulsant and mood stabilizer Lamictal, 40mg of antidepressant Prozac and 2.5 mg of ADHD medication Adderall. The "Toxic" singer said her most recent meal was ice cream at 3 p.m. While Spears had claimed all of her medications were prescribed, the police report revealed: "[An officer] located a brown purse that contained a bottle of pills labeled ‘Adderall,’ which were not prescribed to Spears."

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'I Detected the Distinct Order of an Alcoholic Beverage'

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Source: MEGA 'Her speech as rapid and slurred,' a cop recalled.

"[The officer] also observed an empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and passenger seat," the document detailed. “I instructed Spears to exit the [car], but she initially refused. Spears related she had been pranked and harassed in the past and did not want to exit." Spears allegedly continued to object, as she "wanted to speak to her lawyer" and insisted she "had the right as a woman not to exit her vehicle." The "Circus" hitmaker ultimately exited the vehicle after 10 minutes of refusing to do so. Upon exiting, "I detected the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person," the cop cited. "Her speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers."

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'Drastic Mood Swings'

Source: MEGA An officer recorded Britney Spears' 'red and watery eyes' at the scene.

Spears' erratic behavior and "drastic mood swings" were also documented, with the officer noting the 44-year-old at one point began speaking in a British accent. The law enforcement official said Spears' mood noticeably changed from "confrontational and agitated to flamboyant" throughout the encounter. Spear was also physically examined at the scene, where cops recorded her "red and watery" eyes, as well as dilated pupils. After disobeying orders to get out of her car, Spears also attempted to avoid performing a field sobriety test by stating she didn't feel well.

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